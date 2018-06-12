Gaetz United Church Minister Leila Currie (left) prepares 49 candles during a special memorial, as Gwen Shatford comes to remember the 49 shooting victims. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

WATCH: Red Deer church bells ring out for 49 victims of Florida shooting

Gaetz Memorial United Church takes stand for inclusion

The bell tolled 49 times on Tuesday at Red Deer’s Gaetz Memorial United Church, in memory of the 49 victims of Florida’s 2016 nightclub shooting.

The large downtown church welcomes all people, including members of the LGBTQ community.

“We chose to do this because we believe it is important that everyone know that they are beloved of God… We are saddened by every story of victimization. In the case of Pulse, it was a senseless tragedy based on prejudice, for a people who were simply celebrating their authentic selves in what they thought to be a safe place,” said the church’s co-Minister Leila Currie.

The special memorial was observed at religious institutions around the world on Tuesday.

“We hope that by opening our doors, ringing our bells, and communing in prayer, we can help make a difference, and create a more loving society and a culture of peace,” Currie added.

After the bell was rung at 4 p.m., several people of all ages and orientations, came to light a candle in the church, and to remember the lives lost two years ago during Orlando’s pride celebrations.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Missing parrot owners hope Frootloop is in Red Deer

Just Posted

Red Deer County approves major commercial/industrial development near Penhold

Looking to the future, Red Deer County began work on creating a… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer church bells ring out for 49 victims of Florida shooting

Gaetz Memorial United Church takes stand for inclusion

New look proposed for three future Red Deer neighbourhoods

Less prominent front attached garages favoured

Legion to close for renovations end of June

Red Deer Legion to re-open in the fall

Be a Scot for a day at Red Deer Highland Games

The 71st annual event is June 23 at Westerner Park

WATCH: Red Deer church bells ring out for 49 victims of Florida shooting

Gaetz Memorial United Church takes stand for inclusion

Former RDC Kings hockey player Nick Fountain well on the road to recovery

Nick Fountain is usually heavy into his off-season training regime by this… Continue reading

Red Deer remembers ‘staples of community’

Cecil Swanson and his son Gary Swanson died Friday in Red Deer

Updated: Four inmates escape Red Deer Remand

Police continue to look for three prisoners; One captured

Murder trial begins for white man charged with killing Indigenous man

HAMILTON — The second-degree murder trial of a white homeowner charged with… Continue reading

Soccer at sunrise: Alberta extending liquor service hours during World Cup

EDMONTON — World Cup fans in Alberta will be able to gather… Continue reading

Don’t call 911 if your pizza isn’t ready on time, police say

LEEDS, Ont. — Starvation can be a life or death matter, but… Continue reading

Nunavut members of the legislature to vote on removing premier

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Members of the Nunavut legislature are to vote Thursday… Continue reading

Stigma a major issue for many young people with Type 1 diabetes, study finds

TORONTO — At 16, Michael Wright was shocked to learn he had… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month