Couns. Ken Johnston and Tanya Handley pick up trash as part of Green Deer on 67th Street on Wednesday. (Photo by Murray Crawford/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Red Deer councillors pitch in to help during Green Deer

Red Deer council did their part to support Green Deer as they picked up trash along 67th Street, behind the G.H. Dawe Centre.

The two month-long initiative is at its midpoint and Suzanne Jubb, Red Deer community and program facilitator, said they hope a lot of people pitch in and help clean up, and green up, the city.

“It gets pretty messy after the winter,” said Jubb. “It doesn’t have to be onerous, you can pick for 15 minutes, you can pick for one hour or two hours. You can pick as an individual, family or business.”

Picking up trash behind the school and community centre named after his father, Coun. Michael Dawe said he has long pitched in to clean up at this time of year but this was his first try as a member of city council.

“I think wherever you are, there is an issue of litter buildup and if it doesn’t get picked up, it stays,” said Dawe. “Picking it up makes the place look better, but it shows a pride in who we are and in our green spaces. I think that’s really important.”

Dawe was joined by Councillors Buck Buchanan, Ken Johnston, Lawrence Lee, Dianne Wyntjes and Tanya Handley, and her husband Ryan, as they cleaned the green space along 67th Street between 59th Avenue and Taylor Drive Wednesday afternoon.

“It saves a lot of money for taxpayers as well because if the garbage doesn’t get picked up, it’s our parks people that spend a lot of time doing that,” said Jubb. “It’s good for the environment, it’s safer for wildlife and pets.

“We all have to do our part.”

People can register for the program at several locations in the city including the Recreation Centre, Collicutt Centre, G.H. Dawe Centre or Kerry Wood Nature Centre, by calling 403-309-8411 or online at www.reddeer.ca/looknbook. By registering, the city provides cleaning supplies including bags and tracks what areas have been cleaned. Pickup of large amounts of litter can be arranged by calling 403-309-8409. It can also be placed, without charge, with regular garbage and litter in the yellow Green Deer bags.

Participants are entered into a draw to win a barbecue and a barbecue event hosted by Zed 98.9 and Real Country 95.5.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Ryan Handley (left), Coun. Ken Johnston and Coun. Michael Dawe pick up trash as part of Green Deer on 67th Street on Wednesday. (Photo by Murray Crawford/Advocate staff)

Previous story
WATCH: Cirque du Soleil comes to Red Deer for first time

Just Posted

WATCH: Cirque du Soleil comes to Red Deer for first time

It takes a lot of work to put on a show like… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer councillors pitch in to help during Green Deer

Red Deer council did their part to support Green Deer as they… Continue reading

RDC announces first applied degree program

Animation and visual effects degree

PHOTO: Red Deer’s Turning Point celebrates 30th anniversary with barbecue

Turning Point, Red Deer’s harm-reduction group, celebrated its 30th anniversary on Wednesday… Continue reading

Graphic warning: Lethbridge mayor slams racist tirade caught on viral video at Denny’s

Woman identified in video is from Cranbrook, B.C.

WATCH: Red Deer’s West Park Elementary gets Arbor Day oak tree

Students also get saplings to plant around the city

Diverging values lead to Mormon retreat from Boy Scouts

SALT LAKE CITY — For more than a century, the Boy Scouts… Continue reading

Allegations against NDP MP Christine Moore ‘not relevant’ to Weir case: Singh

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is standing by his decision to… Continue reading

Update: Racist tirade caught on video at Lethbridge Denny’s restaurant goes viral

Lethbridge police say they are looking into the verbal dispute.

Romaine lettuce outbreak update: 149 sick in 29 states

NEW YORK — Four more states are reporting illnesses in a food… Continue reading

Jets’ Maurice: ‘A calmness’ to Game 7s as Winnipeg prepares to face Nashville

Anticipation, excitement and a fair amount of nerves are to be expected… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Mac and Cheese for a Cause in Red Deer

All proceeds from the event go to the Stephen Lewis Foundation

A long, complicated wait for normal in flood-struck New Brunswick

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Jill Oland’s house in upscale Rothesay, N.B., is… Continue reading

15-year-old girl charged with attempted murder in stabbing of police officer

HALIFAX — A 15-year-old girl is facing a charge of attempted murder… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month