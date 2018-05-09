WATCH: Red Deer councillors pitch in to help during Green Deer

Couns. Ken Johnston and Tanya Handley pick up trash as part of Green Deer on 67th Street on Wednesday. (Photo by Murray Crawford/Advocate staff)

Red Deer council did their part to support Green Deer as they picked up trash along 67th Street, behind the G.H. Dawe Centre.

The two month-long initiative is at its midpoint and Suzanne Jubb, Red Deer community and program facilitator, said they hope a lot of people pitch in and help clean up, and green up, the city.

“It gets pretty messy after the winter,” said Jubb. “It doesn’t have to be onerous, you can pick for 15 minutes, you can pick for one hour or two hours. You can pick as an individual, family or business.”

Picking up trash behind the school and community centre named after his father, Coun. Michael Dawe said he has long pitched in to clean up at this time of year but this was his first try as a member of city council.

“I think wherever you are, there is an issue of litter buildup and if it doesn’t get picked up, it stays,” said Dawe. “Picking it up makes the place look better, but it shows a pride in who we are and in our green spaces. I think that’s really important.”

Dawe was joined by Councillors Buck Buchanan, Ken Johnston, Lawrence Lee, Dianne Wyntjes and Tanya Handley, and her husband Ryan, as they cleaned the green space along 67th Street between 59th Avenue and Taylor Drive Wednesday afternoon.

“It saves a lot of money for taxpayers as well because if the garbage doesn’t get picked up, it’s our parks people that spend a lot of time doing that,” said Jubb. “It’s good for the environment, it’s safer for wildlife and pets.

“We all have to do our part.”

People can register for the program at several locations in the city including the Recreation Centre, Collicutt Centre, G.H. Dawe Centre or Kerry Wood Nature Centre, by calling 403-309-8411 or online at www.reddeer.ca/looknbook. By registering, the city provides cleaning supplies including bags and tracks what areas have been cleaned. Pickup of large amounts of litter can be arranged by calling 403-309-8409. It can also be placed, without charge, with regular garbage and litter in the yellow Green Deer bags.

Participants are entered into a draw to win a barbecue and a barbecue event hosted by Zed 98.9 and Real Country 95.5.



