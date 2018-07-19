James Guthrie, with the Kidney Foundation, serves a bowl of chili to Lindsay Oliver on Thursday at the Chili Cook Off in the London Drugs parking lot. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Red Deer gets a taste of unique, fun chilis at cook off

From deer meat to Grand Marnier to raspberry jam everyone at the Big 105 and The Drive’s Chili Cook Off had their own spin on the classic dish.

About 14 different booths were set up in the parking lot near London Drugs on Thursday for the annual chili cook off in support of the Kidney Foundation.

Personalities from Big 105 and The Drive judged the chilis and awarded prizes.

For Clayton Willington, of the Red Stag Barber Shop, the secret ingredient was deer meat and beer. But Yvette Meaud had a different idea.

“Love. Definitely love,” said Meaud. “We’re full of love.

“The more the meat the better.”

Best ingredient went to Points West Living, Radisson Hotel took the people’s choice award and the grand winner was the Red Stag Barbershop.

The Radisson brought two different pots of chili to the cook off, saying they aimed to please more eaters with a meat chili and a vegetarian version, that was vegan if you don’t put the accompanying yogurt on top of it.

While the vegetarian chili was tandoori in flavour, the Radisson’s meat chili relied on some different ingredients.

“We actually have raspberry jam, pears and bacon,” said Gary Schwandt, Radisson food and beverage manager. “In a good chili, almost everything can be put into it, as long as you marry the flavours together.”

Paolo San Andreas, a chef with Points West Living, took the rustic approach and used diced beef instead of ground beef.

“We added some pork belly and bacon for moisture,” said San Andreas. “For a unique flavour we added sliced oranges and Gran Marnier.

“It was a team effort, everyone had a hand in it.”

Jellybean Catering had a chili under the sea theme that had many of the usual ingredients, but also included some cherries.

“There is a lot of stuff, but you get all the flavours and it’s not overpowering with any one flavour,” said Samtha Whitmore. “It’s a new recipe, I just created it for the cook off.”


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Penny Hopkins holds winter the goat while Hayden, Mieyer and Carter Clark pet it on Thursday at the Chili Cook Off in the London Drugs parking lot. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Previous story
NDP wants transport minister to spell out plan to replace Greyhound service

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer gets a taste of unique, fun chilis at cook off

From deer meat to Grand Marnier to raspberry jam everyone at the… Continue reading

NDP wants transport minister to spell out plan to replace Greyhound service

OTTAWA — The opposition New Democrats are calling on the Trudeau government… Continue reading

Auto industry warns Trump administration of ‘alarming’ tariff fallout

OTTAWA — The Trump administration heard plea after plea Thursday from the… Continue reading

Canadian government threatens to retaliate if Trump imposes auto tariffs

OTTAWA — The federal government has sent a blunt warning to the… Continue reading

City of Burnaby issues eviction notice to protesters at Kinder Morgan terminal

BURNABY, B.C. — The City of Burnaby is evicting protesters from a… Continue reading

WATCH: Global FMX at Westerner Days

There are three freestyle motocross shows a day at Westerner Park this week

Greenpeace members arrested for climbing Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal

MONTREAL — Several Greenpeace members climbed the outside of the Olympic Stadium… Continue reading

B.C.’s Site C dam project behind schedule, plagued by problems: expert

British Columbia’s mammoth Site C hydro-electric project is seriously behind schedule, plagued… Continue reading

Charges laid against woman found in Innisfail hotel room with eight dogs

A woman faces 12 charges after eight dogs were seized from an… Continue reading

Ottawa police investigating fireworks incident involving fans at TFC-Fury match

Ottawa police are investigating a fire that delayed Wednesday night’s Canadian Championship… Continue reading

Pay down debt or save money? How to allocate your cash

It’s one of the most common questions financial advisers hear: should I… Continue reading

Rivers dry and fields dust, Iranian farmers turn to protest

VARZANEH, Iran — The small group of Iranian farmers gathered around their… Continue reading

‘Brady Bunch’ house for sale for nearly $1.9M

LOS ANGELES — The home featured in the opening and closing scenes… Continue reading

Five lambs, horse, cat and dog stolen from Sundre-area home

Man and woman face charges

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month