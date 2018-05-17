Red Deer RCMP Sgt. Kevin Halwa speaks during a dangerous and distracted driving presentation at Notre Dame High School in Red Deer Thursday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Red Deer RCMP talk to high school students about drinking and driving

MADD, RCMP and Emergency Services hold presentation at Notre Dame High School Thursday

Red Deer high school students are being advised to stay safe and sober when behind the wheel.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Red Deer RCMP and Red Deer Emergency Services hosted a dangerous and distracted driving presentation at Notre Dame High School Thursday.

Red Deer RCMP Sgt. Kevin Halwa said he’s had to tell many parents their child was killed in a collision involving drinking and driving.

“It’s my goal to never have to do that again,” said Halwa. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gone to the mother of a young person who died and break their heart telling them their loved one is not coming home.”

Halwa said it’s important to speak to students about dangerous and distracted driving before May long weekend.

“Statistically speaking, the May long weekend will be one of the most deadly weekends of summer – not just in Canada but in North America.

“It’s really important to get our message out to … not just the young people, but to all drivers and occupants of vehicles to take care when they’re in motor vehicle and take all the necessary precautions. Of course the top one is to not drink and drive,” he said.

Alicia Halliday, MADD volunteer and Central Alberta Crime Prevention Centre board member, said the presentation is very important for students to hear.

“We’re just trying to get the word out with this age group, that will be starting to drive and getting out there on the roads, and teaching them the safety behind it.

“This is the age group we want to impact before they get out there and do something they might regret later on,” Halliday said.

The older sister of Halliday’s friend was killed after being hit by a drunk driver after graduating high school.

“She wasn’t doing anything wrong. She was just walking home from work,” Halliday said.

Thursday’s presentation was originally going to have a mock crash demonstration, but rain forced plans to change.


Notre Dame High School students listened to a dangerous and distracted driving presentation Thursday in the Red Deer school’s gymnasium. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

