WATCH: Red Deer man shaves beard for Mustard Seed, says, ‘I was found in the city hall park with needle in one arm and bottle of whiskey in the other’

‘I have spent 30 years of my life being addicted to both alcohol and drugs’

Red Deer’s Jay Braden, who goes by “Black Panther” shaved his 10-year-old beard for the Red Deer Mustard Seed Wednesday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

A well-known Red Deerian who goes by “Black Panther” shaved his 10-year-old beard for the Mustard Seed Wednesday.

The Red Deer Mustard Seed was low on hygiene supplies and Panther, whose real name is Jay Braden, came to the rescue as part of a unique fundraiser.

The goal of the fundraiser that started earlier in August, was to fill five bins of razors and shaving cream by Aug. 15, and Braden would shave his close-to-two-feet-long beard. He did exactly that Wednesday at Redstag Barbershop and Gentlemens store where he received a free hot towel shave.

The 53-year-old Red Deer resident said he was out on the streets once upon a time and he knows how hard it is for those who live rough.

“I have spent 30 years of my life being addicted to both alcohol and drugs and I know what the battle is out there, and I know what the battle is to get sober,” he said.

Today, Braden, a mechanic, helps the homeless population by volunteering his time for Central Alberta organizations such as the Red Deer Mustard Seed.

“It tells them somebody loves them.”

Braden’s addiction to alcohol and drugs left him on the streets in 2006. A Safe Harbour woman found him in downtown Red Deer in freezing cold temperatures in November 2006.

“I was found in the city hall park with needle in one arm and bottle of whiskey in the other, in 30 below weather and all I had on was a T-shirt, jeans and running shoes,” he said.

Scott Tilbury, community development officer at Red Deer Mustard Seed, said the organization was able to fill the five bins easily, thanks to Braden’s help.

Tilbury said the demand for toiletries for men and women such as deodorants, tampons, toilet paper is always high.

He said the organization has already given away the toiletries it received in donations.

“They were going out as fast as they were coming in,” said Tilbury Wednesday.

Redstag Barbershop and Gentlemens store offers free shaves and haircuts for those experiencing homelessness. Those interested can pick up vouchers at Mustard Seed and be pampered for free at Red Stag.

Clayten Willington, owner at Red Stag Barbershop, said business isn’t just about making money, but also being able to help the community.



