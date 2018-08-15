Red Deer’s Jay Braden, who goes by “Black Panther” shaved his 10-year-old beard for the Red Deer Mustard Seed Wednesday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

WATCH: Red Deer man shaves beard for Mustard Seed, says, ‘I was found in the city hall park with needle in one arm and bottle of whiskey in the other’

‘I have spent 30 years of my life being addicted to both alcohol and drugs’

A well-known Red Deerian who goes by “Black Panther” shaved his 10-year-old beard for the Mustard Seed Wednesday.

The Red Deer Mustard Seed was low on hygiene supplies and Panther, whose real name is Jay Braden, came to the rescue as part of a unique fundraiser.

The goal of the fundraiser that started earlier in August, was to fill five bins of razors and shaving cream by Aug. 15, and Braden would shave his close-to-two-feet-long beard. He did exactly that Wednesday at Redstag Barbershop and Gentlemens store where he received a free hot towel shave.

The 53-year-old Red Deer resident said he was out on the streets once upon a time and he knows how hard it is for those who live rough.

“I have spent 30 years of my life being addicted to both alcohol and drugs and I know what the battle is out there, and I know what the battle is to get sober,” he said.

Today, Braden, a mechanic, helps the homeless population by volunteering his time for Central Alberta organizations such as the Red Deer Mustard Seed.

“It tells them somebody loves them.”

Braden’s addiction to alcohol and drugs left him on the streets in 2006. A Safe Harbour woman found him in downtown Red Deer in freezing cold temperatures in November 2006.

“I was found in the city hall park with needle in one arm and bottle of whiskey in the other, in 30 below weather and all I had on was a T-shirt, jeans and running shoes,” he said.

Scott Tilbury, community development officer at Red Deer Mustard Seed, said the organization was able to fill the five bins easily, thanks to Braden’s help.

Tilbury said the demand for toiletries for men and women such as deodorants, tampons, toilet paper is always high.

He said the organization has already given away the toiletries it received in donations.

“They were going out as fast as they were coming in,” said Tilbury Wednesday.

Redstag Barbershop and Gentlemens store offers free shaves and haircuts for those experiencing homelessness. Those interested can pick up vouchers at Mustard Seed and be pampered for free at Red Stag.

Clayten Willington, owner at Red Stag Barbershop, said business isn’t just about making money, but also being able to help the community.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Red Deer’s Jay Braden, who goes by “Black Panther” shaved his 10-year-old beard for the Red Deer Mustard Seed Wednesday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Previous story
PHOTO: Rainbow Block Party at Red Deer’s West Park

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer man shaves beard for Mustard Seed, says, ‘I was found in the city hall park with needle in one arm and bottle of whiskey in the other’

‘I have spent 30 years of my life being addicted to both alcohol and drugs’

PHOTO: Rainbow Block Party at Red Deer’s West Park

The Trans and Non-Binary Aid Society hosted a Rainbow Block Party at… Continue reading

Red Deer woman bitten by dog hopes people vaccinate their pets

The woman was bitten Aug. 5

Blood donations needed in Central Alberta: Canadian Blood Services

357 donors are needed before Aug. 26 at the Red Deer clinic

Lacombe makes steps to update bylaw for cannabis sales

Third reading of bylaw on Sept. 10

WATCH: Annual Family Picnic at Central Spray and Play

Blue Grass Sod Farms Ltd. held the Annual Family Picnic at the… Continue reading

Photos: Smoky conditions in Red Deer

Red Deer and area is experiencing high risk air quality.See related: Red… Continue reading

Committee to decide how millions in Humboldt Broncos donations are split

SASKATOON — Lawyers for the families of some of those who died… Continue reading

Boy, 11, dies after being struck by payloader on southern Alberta ranch

BOW ISLAND, Alta. — A boy has died after an accident on… Continue reading

Liberals look at creating federal holiday to mark legacy of residential schools

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government wants to establish a holiday to… Continue reading

Thousands of police officers expected at regimental funeral in Fredericton

FREDERICTON — Thousands of police officers and first responders from across the… Continue reading

B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has declared a provincial state of… Continue reading

As service refusals make headlines, experts say businesses usually in the wrong

Two Canadian businesses that recently made headlines for refusing customers have learned… Continue reading

Irregular asylum claims increased in July after two months of decline

OTTAWA — The number of irregular border crossers in Canada went up… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month