Vern and Kim Schreiner, Red Deer-North MLA, get pancakes ready on Saturday at the Bower Place Pancake Breakfast. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Red Deer serves up (and devours) thousands of pancakes at Bower Place Pancake Breakfast

More than 6,000 hungry people attend

More than 6,000 people came out to Bower Place Shopping Centre Saturday for the 37th annual Pancake Breakfast.

The event is the unofficial start to Westerner Days, which runs from July 18 to 22.

At the breakfast were free pancakes, sausage and beverages.


Luca James, Real Country 95.5 FM DJ, pours pancake batter on Saturday at the Bower Place Pancake Breakfast. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Blessing Omozuwa (left) serves pancakes to Christen, Andrew and Alaric Ford on Saturday at the Bower Place Pancake Breakfast. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Odin Tudor takes a big bite of a pancake on Saturday at the Bower Place Pancake Breakfast. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

More than 6,000 people came to the Bower Place Pancake Breakfast on Saturday ahead of Westerner Days. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Ennis Matulka gets his face painted on Saturday at the Bower Place Pancake Breakfast. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Jensen Tang gets a lesson on firetrucks from Luke Tweedale on Saturday at the Bower Place Pancake Breakfast. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

More than 6,000 people came to the Bower Place Pancake Breakfast on Saturday ahead of Westerner Days. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

More than 6,000 people came to the Bower Place Pancake Breakfast on Saturday ahead of Westerner Days. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

