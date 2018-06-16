WATCH: Red Deer shows its support to find a cure for ALS

Debbie Murray shows Jayden Craig (front centre), Jemma Craig and Conner Egan a butterfly at the start of the Walk for ALS at Bower Ponds in Red Deer on Saturday. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

It wasn’t the only charity walk happening at Bower Ponds this weekend, but if you ask the Walk for ALS organizers they say they had the best barbecue and the best music.

This year marked the 15th time, said co-chair Michelle Parker. It was started by the family of Iris and Wayne Powell. Iris suffered from ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, and died in 2006. The walk has continued.

“It largely consists of family members of people who have passed away from ALS or are continuing their journey with ALS,” said Parker. “This year we’re releasing butterflies as part of our celebration. They’re a symbol of hope and remembrance.”

The butterflies were released by families before the start of the walk. They then went on a short walk through Bower Ponds to return to the Kiwanis Picnic area for a barbecue and live music on Saturday.

Before the day started, Parker said they had already raised about $30,000 online. They hope to raise about $60,000. Of the money raised, 60 per cent goes towards research to find a cure for ALS and the remaining 40 per cent goes to client services.

“It’s a small community, but we come together,” said Parker. “We ask people to look across the park and look at the person across from them. Because they have either gone through what you’re going through right now or is going through it with you.

“We’ve been really fortunate because we raise a lot of money for a small walk.”

Parker said it didn’t matter if they met their goal or not, because every dollar raised during the walk would go to help one of the families at the event.

She estimated about 200 people attended the walk, a number that is similar to most years.

The walk is in support of people with ALS from around Central Alberta. Parker said they have walkers from Sylvan Lake, Delburne, Rocky Mountain House and across the region.

“A lot of the people here today have already lost a loved one to ALS,” said Parker. “But there are also families supporting somebody through it.”



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The Walk for ALS gets started on Saturday at Bower Ponds in Red Deer. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)