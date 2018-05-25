Grupo Konga performs at the Central AlbertaSexual Assault Support Centre’s Respect Day at Red Deer City Hall Park on Friday. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Red Deer shows respect at annual celebration

Central Alberta Sexual Assault Suport Centre holds Respect Day at city hall park

Trying to tackle an underlying issue of violence and sexual violence, the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre focuses on respect.

To that end, the annual Respect Day celebration took over Red Deer City Hall park Friday afternoon.

“We want the community to come together and make a statement about respect,” said Particia Arango, CASAC executive director. “We want a respectful community. This is the only way we can end domestic violence and sexual assault.

“If I talk to people about sexual assault, they don’t want to talk. But if I walk with them about respect, they want to talk.”

It’s Arango’s way of sending the message of ending sexual violence in a positive way, by respecting each other.

The celebration featured Latin flavoured music, traditional aboriginal drum circle and fancy dancers, dignitary speeches and a barbecue.

The provincial government proclaimed May as Sexual Violence Awareness Month.

Arango said the celebration was a way to invite the community to understand that respect is more than a word, but it is a commitment and responsibility.

“We are different and what we have in common is that we are human beings,” said Arango. “We have to live with the differences and that is respect.”

The CASAC has been running its iRespect challenge for a few years now, which focuses on creative positive changes in the hopes that violence in general will be eliminated.

Adorning the area surrounding the celebration were signs that read iRespect and each with a different term for what someone respects.

About 75 to 100 people packed into the small area in front of City Hall’s doors onto the adjacent park.

“We’re getting bigger and bigger,” said Arango. “Having the food and the music motivates them, but I want more people coming.”


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The Red Deer Aboriginal dance group performs at the Central AlbertaSexual Assault Support Centre’s Respect Day at Red Deer City Hall Park on Friday. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer’s Food Truck Friday opens in a larger new venue

Just Posted

Red Deer man sentenced to 4 1/2 years for fatal shooting

Mother-of-two was killed when a rifle in a sports bag accidentally went off in February 2017

Children who died in Indian Residential Schools to be remembered in Red Deer on June 11.

Deputy Mayor reads proclamation at Barrie Wilson School

Kitten found in engine is “so far, so good”

It’s kitten season at Central Alberta Humane Society in Red Deer

Fathers’ rights group to rally in front of Red Deer Courthouse

For a few months now, Mattias Battauz has been in front of… Continue reading

Red Deer man charged with drug possession

Cocaine found during vehicle search

WATCH: Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School graduation

Hundreds graduated from the Red Deer high school Friday at the ENMAX Centrium

Hunt underway for two suspects connected to Mississauga, Ont., blast

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police are actively hunting for two suspects believed to… Continue reading

Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

NEW YORK — It was the moment the #MeToo movement had been… Continue reading

Waterline work closes 48th Avenue in Red Deer this weekend

Drivers can expect a major closure in downtown Red Deer this weekend.… Continue reading

Stettler police looking for alleged shoplifter who stole shoes

Stettler Mounties are looking for a woman they say stole a pair… Continue reading

Teamsters union members vote 98.1 per cent to reject CP Rail final offer

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says its members at Canadian Pacific Railway… Continue reading

Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 1,600 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

DUBLIN — Ireland’s referendum Friday represented more than a vote on whether… Continue reading

Tesla in Autopilot mode sped up before crashing

SALT LAKE CITY — A Tesla that crashed while in Autopilot mode… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month