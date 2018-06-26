WATCH: Red Deer veteran remembers his job in Second World War

Second World War veteran Frank Krepps, a Red Deer resident, recently turned 95.
After 70 years, he still remembers his traumatic war experience.
Second World War veteran Frank Krepps, a Red Deer resident, recently turned 95.
After 70 years, he still remembers his traumatic war experience.
Suffered significant burns in campfire incident earlier in June
TORONTO — For the last five years, Catherine Kelly and her partner… Continue reading
Federal documents echo earlier concerns that Canada’s largest national park faces long-term… Continue reading
Second World War veteran Frank Krepps, a Red Deer resident, recently turned… Continue reading
LOS ANGELES — Immigrant-rights advocates asked a federal judge to order the… Continue reading
LONDON — A London court has granted ride-hailing firm Uber a license… Continue reading
At first, Larysa Kondracki didn’t think directing a TV miniseries based on… Continue reading
ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — It may be summer, but snow is falling… Continue reading
VANCOUVER — Seeing a painting of two Indigenous women standing at the… Continue reading
LOS ANGELES — Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is working… Continue reading
LONDON — Bee Gee Barry Gibb has received a knighthood at Buckingham… Continue reading
Blue Jays 6 Astros 3 HOUSTON — Curtis Granderson homered in consecutive… Continue reading
***Warning: This story has graphic content A 22-year-old Indigenous actor says he…
United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) has filed a grievance in its pursuit…
Defence lawyer argued Red Deer man’s trial will take place outside Supreme Court 30-month deadline
RCMP investigating Normadeau house fire
Land-use fragmentation, industrial emergencies are concerns
Convictions relate to hunting without a licence and hunting out of season in West Country in 2015
Ribbon cutting officially opens tribute