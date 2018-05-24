WATCH: Red Deer walks to reduce stigma associated with schizophrenia

First annual Strides for Hope walk takes place across Alberta

For their first awareness walk, the Schizophrenia Society of Alberta had sizeable group of Red Deerians out for a stroll downtown.

About 50 to 70 people walked around downtown on Thursday carrying signs in support of the Schizophrenia Society of Alberta. They departed from the organization’s downtown Red Deer office just around lunch time as one of six cities in Alberta taking part in the event.

Rubyann Rice, Schizophrenia Society of Alberta provincial executive director, took part in Red Deer’s walk, saying it was mostly about addressing the stigma associated with the mental disorder.

“Some misconceptions are that it is multi personality disorder, that people with schizophrenia are violent and that people can’t live meaningful or purposeful lives with schizophrenia,” said Rice. “We believe in recovery and we definitely know that people can quality lives with proper treatment and care.”

The walk took place on World Schizophrenia Day and Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman made an official declaration recognizing it in Alberta. Other walks took place in Lethbridge, Calgary, Medicine Hat, Camrose and Edmonton.

It was also a chance to promote the programs, support networks and services offered by the society.

“We provide programs for people with schizophrenia and peer support programs,” said Rice. “One in 100 people are diagnosed with schizophrenia. So in Alberta, that’s over 40,000 people.”

The walk was more than just about shedding the stigma, but also asking for donations to support the society’s work.

The society has six branches across Alberta and owns and operates three supportive hosing facilities which house 53 people in Alberta.

According to the society, it is a treatable disorder and the majority of people will experience either considerable reduction in symptoms after treatment or no further symptoms.

For more information about the society and what is available in Red Deer visit www.schizophrenia.ab.ca.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Spring flooding not necessarily a sign that worse to come
Next story
Red Deer garage owner finds kitten trapped under truck

Just Posted

Red Deer garage owner finds kitten trapped under truck

Jeff Roberts, owner of Wrenchmasters AutoPro in Red Deer, brought the kitten to the SPCA

This is spring?

Central Albertans have been getting a taste of summer four weeks early

Red Deer arm wrestler steps onto big stage

World Armwrestling League’s deal with streaming service gives Matt Mask a chance to shine

Spring flooding not necessarily a sign that worse to come

Rain is the main culprit when June mountain snowmelt turns into flooding

WATCH: Red Deer walks to reduce stigma associated with schizophrenia

First annual Strides for Hope walk takes place across Alberta

Central Alberta athletes shine on the track at CASAA Zone Track and Field Championships

Lindsay Thurber Raiders athlete Hayley Lalor took the win in the senior girls individual aggregate

Trudeau defends $600-million price tag for G7 summit in Quebec town of La Malbaie

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the hefty… Continue reading

Weather now co-operating with evacuation of fire-threatened communities

WINNIPEG — The weather is now co-operating with efforts to evacuate some… Continue reading

Canadian auto sector observers doubt U.S. will carry through on tariff threat

Canadian auto industry observers are reacting with shock and disbelief to news… Continue reading

Bus bursts into flames on parkway; driver, passengers safe

HOLMDEL, N.J. — Authorities say a bus driver and about two dozen… Continue reading

Facebook won’t pay compensation for Cambridge Analytica case

BRUSSELS — Facebook said Thursday it will not compensate users in the… Continue reading

Five standout tracks from Shawn Mendes’ vulnerable new self-titled album

TORONTO — Shawn Mendes is slowly letting the world capture a glimpse… Continue reading

Canadians confused about GM foods, support mandatory labelling: study

HALIFAX — The vast majority of Canadians believe genetically modified foods should… Continue reading

Bucks’ Brown decries ‘police intimidation’ during arrest

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police chief has apologized to Sterling Brown and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month