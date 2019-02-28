WATCH: Seniors learn more about Nunavut in Red Deer during 2019 Canada Winter Games

How do you correctly pronounce Nunavut?

It’s not Nunavet nor is it Nunawick, said Alison Griffin, youth ambassador manager, in Red Deer Thursday, with a chuckle.

Seniors at Bethany CollegeSide learned all about the province from four youth ambassadors and Griffin.

In all, there are nine volunteers who are helping out Team Nunavut and educating Red Deerians and visitors of the province. The ambassadors are volunteering during the 2019 Canada Winter Games by adding to the spectator experience and selling merchandise.

At the seniors facility, residents and staff learned everything in that province costs about three times as much it would in Alberta. For instance, a two-litre jug of milk costs anywhere around $7 to $8.

“That’s why hunting is so important because of the cost of housing and food,” said one of the volunteers.

Youth volunteer Jewel Kuksuk, Arviat resident in Nunavut, said her community celebrates Halloween a bit differently.

Children in her community trick-or-treat at the arena instead of going door-to-door due to fear of polar bears.

“It’s dangerous for us so kids trick-or-treat in the arena,” she noted, adding they also take part in activities at the arena.

Seniors heard square dancing is popular in Nunavut – a tradition that’s also popular in Alberta – the seniors shared with the ambassadors.

Transportation is limited in the rural communities, seniors heard. In some rural areas, the only way in and out is via a plane or a snow truck.

When rural community residents are in the capital Iqaluit, they stock up on groceries, go to the movies and access the city swimming pool, said the youth volunteer Alesha Tiglik.

Iqaluit has a population of about 8,000, she noted.

All the four ambassadors noted the province is growing rapidly.

“We’re really modern, but we keep our traditions alive,” said Ayaya Qaqqasiq, one of the four youth ambassadors.

Qaqqasiq and Kuksuk also gave the seniors a throat singing demonstration.


