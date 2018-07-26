WATCH: Street party kicks off Lacombe Days

Central Alberta Youth Unlimited hosted the event Thursday night on 50 Street in the downtown

Julie Olive from Sylvan Lake performs at the Lacombe Street Party Thursday on 50 Street during Lacombe Days. The event was put on by Central Alberta Youth Unlimited. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Lacombe Days started with a bang Thursday with Central Alberta Youth Unlimited’s Lacombe Street Party on 50 Street in the downtown.

Five-year-old William plays one of the many games at Central Alberta Youth Unlimited’s Lacombe Street Party on 50 Street Thursday. The event was a part of Lacombe Days, which runs all weekend. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Four-year-old Nova goes down the slide after running through a short inflatable obstacle course at Central Alberta Youth Unlimited’s Lacombe Street Party on 50 Street Thursday. The event was a part of Lacombe Days, which runs all weekend. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

There was street hockey, live music, face-painting and more at Central Alberta Youth Unlimited’s Lacombe Street Party on 50 Street Thursday. The event was a part of Lacombe Days, which runs all weekend. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)