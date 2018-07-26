WATCH: Street party kicks off Lacombe Days

Lacombe Days started with a bang Thursday with Central Alberta Youth Unlimited’s Lacombe Street Party on 50 Street in the downtown.
Central Alberta Youth Unlimited hosted the event Thursday night on 50 Street in the downtown
Lacombe Days started with a bang Thursday with Central Alberta Youth Unlimited’s Lacombe Street Party on 50 Street in the downtown.
Blacksmiths will be making a lot of noise during Lacombe Days this… Continue reading
Food and beverages will be available at Red Deer arena
Tickets for bi-annual fundraiser go on sale Aug. 1
Central Alberta Youth Unlimited hosted the event Thursday night on 50 Street in the downtown
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Michael Gligic has lined up hundreds of shots at… Continue reading
CALGARY — A Canadian environmental group wants a United Nations agency to… Continue reading
AMSTERDAM — Research suggests mutated strains of HIV circulating in Saskatchewan are… Continue reading
NEW YORK — Can a machine that dispenses water for free also… Continue reading
SASKATOON — Cameco Corp. had to lay off hundreds of employees at… Continue reading
CALGARY — Higher oil prices and signs that pipelines will be built… Continue reading
VANCOUVER — A female killer whale has been spotted in the waters… Continue reading
NEW YORK — Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are the now the… Continue reading
2018 Citizen Satisfaction Survey results were released Thursday
NEW YORK — A New York judge has congratulated Donald Trump Jr.…
Pipe fixed into Bower Place Shopping Centre, advisory a cautionary measure
Noxious weed spreads in Red Deer
VENTNOR, N.J. — A woman accused of beating her mother and grandmother…
REGINA — Saskatchewan RCMP say no charges are being laid after an…
TORONTO — An Ontario teacher is facing a criminal charge in the…