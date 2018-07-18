WATCH: Sun shines on Red Deer’s Westerner Days parade

Downtown Red Deer was filled with marching bands, parade floats, politicians, waving and smiling community members and thousands of people lined the streets to watch the pageantry.

The Westerner Days parade took over downtown Wednesday morning.

George Young has been the parade marshal for about 28 years. He started working part of the parade 59 years ago when he worked for the city, setting up barricades, but slowly he started taking on a bigger and bigger role.

“If you don’t do it right, you have to do it over until you do it right and then you can quit,” joked Young, on why he continues to work with the parade.

He plans to continue marshalling the parade next year, but at 84 he admits that is health permitting.

“I’ve never seen the parade, I’ve always been on the grounds putting categories together,” said Young. “I’ve never been able to sit down and see the parade.”

Young enjoys his role putting the parade together. His colleagues put entries together into categories of similar types, which is also used for judging, and then Young decides how they go.

“Out of four rows of different kinds of things, I pick which entry goes,” said Young. “I try to get them so it is a variety. Try to even it out so it is good looking.”

Watching the parade in front of the Red Deer Public Library, Hailey and Abigail Cockerill shook hands with Sparky, Red Deer Emergency Services mascot, as the parade wound down.

“I liked all the mascots,” said Abigail.

“Me too, I love mascots,” said Hailey.

Further along the parade roue, Cheedin and Olivia Tarney were excited about grilled cheese and the Shriner’s cars.

“I liked the little cars,” said Cheedin. “I also liked the part when Chedda Heads came by.”

Patricia Norvila watched the parade with her daughter Zose from in front of Gaetz United Church. She said she’s watched the parade for 10 years now, when she moved to the city.

“It’s just part of what we do, this is our version of the Calgary Stampede,” said Norvila. “It’s our version of celebrating our city and being a part of Alberta.”

The Cockerills and the Norvilas planned to go to Westerner Days this week.

There were a total of 140 entries into the parade, which kicks off Westerner Days. The five-day event includes musical performances, a midway, food, fireworks and chuckwagons and chariots runs until Sunday at the Westerner Park, 4847A 19 St.


The Express Employment Professionals float featured an old-fashioned stage coach in the Westerner Days parade. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

A hoop dancer leads the Red Deer Native Friendship Society’s entry in the Westerner Days parade. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Former Red Deer Mayor Morris Flewwelling (right) points as part of the Westerner Days parade. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Supt. Ken Foster yells marching orders as the Red Deer RCMP march in the Westerner Days parade. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Red Deer City Council goes for a ride in the Westerner Days parade. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Driving an old tractor, the Sunnybrook Farm Museum participated in the Westerner Days parade. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Central Alberta Pride had a colourful float in the Westerner Days parade. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer and Coun. Lawrence Lee march in the Westerner Days parade. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

