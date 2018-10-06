WATCH: The magic of Harry Potter in Red Deer

Victory Rooyakkers, holding her son Antonius, and Cheri Rooyakkers take a seat in a replica of Hagrid’s motorcycle at Diagon Alley Downtown 2018, a celebration of Harry Potter, in downtown Red Deer Saturday. The motorcycle was brought to the event by Moviebikes.ca. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

The magical world of Harry Potter is taking over downtown Red Deer throughout the weekend.

The annual second Diagon Alley Downtown event, a celebration of all things Harry Potter, began Saturday and continues Sunday.

“There’s something for everyone with Harry Potter,” said Katherine Harris, event organizer and minister for magic during the weekend.

Dozens of people walked along 50 Street, between Gaetz Avenue and 49 Avenue, during the event dressed in robes representing their Hogwarts house – Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw.

Harris said with many people so interested in Harry Potter, it was clear an event like this could be successful.

“You can have people from all walks of life come out to this sort of thing.

“We look out for each other, which is kind of funny to say. The wizards are looking out for each other. There’s no Voldemort or Grindelwald out here, just a good time,” she said.

The turnout Saturday was “pretty good,” Harris added.

“The weather turned out fantastic, last week we were going, ‘Maybe (we’re) not (going to get great weather),’” she said.

Several downtown businesses worked together to make the event happen: Sunworks, Tribe, LV’ Vinyl Cafes, The Coconut Room, The Velvet Olive Lounge, Red Boar Smokery, Chronicles Comic Cafe, housewarmings and To The Lost.

The event included several activities, including a movie marathon, quidditch, a scavenger hunt, a wand designing station, a costume contest and photo opportunities with Medicine River Wildlife Centre’s Otis the Owl and with a replica of Hagrid’s motorcycle, which was brought to the event by Moviebikes.ca.

Harris said Red Deer Culture Services provided pamphlets for people to do walking tours, so people could do things that aren’t just Harry Potter.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Jonelle Cey helps her daughter Finley, four, create a wand at Diagon Alley Downtown 2018, a celebration of Harry Potter, in downtown Red Deer Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

AJ Fuentes helps his son Xander, eight, create a wand at Diagon Alley Downtown 2018, a celebration of Harry Potter, in downtown Red Deer Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Scott Thurmeier, with his son Grayson, 10, and daughter Evelyn, 12, dressed up in wizard robes for Diagon Alley Downtown 2018, a celebration of Harry Potter, in downtown Red Deer Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Magician Kyle Key performs at LV’s vinyl Cafe during Diagon Alley Downtown 2018, a celebration of Harry Potter, in downtown Red Deer Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Michael Glover plays quidditch at Diagon Alley Downtown 2018, a celebration of Harry Potter, in downtown Red Deer Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Michael Glover takes a shot while playing quidditch at Diagon Alley Downtown 2018, a celebration of Harry Potter, in downtown Red Deer Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)