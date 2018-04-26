Austin Sarafinchen and April Graetz, Grade 10 students from Frank Maddock High School in Drayton Valley, were two of the 4,000 Central Alberta high school students attending the eighth CAREERexpo at Red Deer College Thursday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Thousands of high school students visit Red Deer College for CAREERexpo

The eighth annual CAREERexpo was held at RDC Thursday

About 4,000 high school students from Central Alberta filled the hallways of Red Deer College to learn about potential careers.

CAREERS: The Next Generation hosted the annual CAREERexpo at RDC Thursday.

Joel Ward, RDC president, said the expo is great for students contemplating what they want to do after high school.

“Students have an opportunity to ask questions, to play with some stuff, to touch some stuff and to see some things being built, created, innovated,” said Ward.

Students get a taste of what it’s like to attend RDC at the expo, Ward said.

“They wander the halls, they get a Starbucks or Timmies, they take a look at different career options, they talk to some really interesting people.

“They’re like kids in a candy store. It’s a really great opportunity for them to explore what some of their interests might be,” he said.

The expo has been held at RDC for the last eight years – it was held at Westerner Park for a few years before coming to RDC.

In its first year, about 400 students attended the expo and now 4,000 students attend each year.

“With more students, comes more exhibitors,” said Ward. “There’s such a wide variety of booths and opportunities for students to explore.”

Holly Bilton, CAREERS: The Next Generation central regional director, said RDC is a perfect partner for the event.

Central Alberta high schools “can’t reproduce this in their facilities and they also get the college experience,” she said. “One of the major reasons we partner with Red Deer College on this is so we can have the high school students come into a college environment and not be so nervous about it.”

Forty-eight schools from eight divisions across Central Alberta attended the event.

Every year, CAREERS: The Next Generation does a gap analysis to determine what occupations need better representation at the expo.

“We want to make sure that health care is represented, that engineering is represented and that all sorts of occupations are represented.

“We want every single one of those students to find one or two or three things that really speak to them,” said Bilton.

Bilton said she is excited for next year when the college’s alternative energy lab opens.

“We’ll want to showcase some of the amazing occupations in alternative energy and of course with the college starting to go into university status, just think of the other things we can showcase as well. That’ll bring us some great new stuff,” she said.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
$25-a-day child care program expanded
Next story
Air Canada offers to help passengers stranded by a possible pilot strike

Just Posted

Updated: Hunting Hills High School student sentenced for making online threat

16-year-old gets a conditional discharge with 12-month probation and 50 hours of community service

Butcher stabbed Johnston in self-defence, lawyer says in closing argument

HALIFAX — Nicholas Butcher was acting in self-defence when he stabbed Kristin… Continue reading

Federal government finalizes regulations to reduce methane emissions

CALGARY — The federal government said Thursday it has finalized regulations that… Continue reading

$25-a-day child care program expanded

More affordable child care spaces in Red Deer

Red Deer hospital needs more mental health services, says local CMHA board chair

Two ER chairs for people in mental trauma is inadequate, says Barclay

WATCH: Thousands of high school students visit Red Deer College for CAREERexpo

The eighth annual CAREERexpo was held at RDC Thursday

Riggers looking forward to another trip to Nationals with season on the horizon

Season opens on May 15 against the Confederation Park Cubs

Update: Pilot likely disoriented in plane crash that killed former Alberta premier

CALGARY — The Transportation Safety Board says the pilot of a plane… Continue reading

What’s new on Netflix Canada, CraveTV in May

A monthly look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues… Continue reading

Air Canada offers to help passengers stranded by a possible pilot strike

MONTREAL — Air Canada has turned the tables on WestJet by taking… Continue reading

Blackfalds drops front licence plate advocacy efforts

The Town of Blackfalds is no longer pursuing mandatory dual licence plates… Continue reading

How the government hopes to strengthen intellectual property in Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government has unveiled new measures on intellectual property… Continue reading

Innisfail solar project could be powering 4,000 homes in 2019

The Town of Innisfail will soon be home to a solar farm… Continue reading

Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy returns to Remparts as coach and GM

QUEBEC — Patrick Roy is returning to the Quebec Remparts as coach… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month