WATCH: Tourism Red Deer hosts sneak preview of summer events

Flying Bob Palmer performs at Tourism Red Deer’s summer preview event on Thursday. He is one of the main people behind Centrefest. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Tourism Red Deer thought there was no better way to spend the first day of summer than by showcasing all the events set for the warmest season.

Representatives from Red Deer’s summer festivals and events were central to a Tourism Red Deer event at Sunnybrook Farm Museum Thursday afternoon.

Liz Taylor, Tourism Red Deer, said the event is an annual industry picnic they hold to promote Red Deer and the activities that will happen throughout the summer.

“It’s a chance for hotel workers and people who support the tourism industry to get first-hand information about what is going on,” said Taylor. “We’re getting to the point where every weekend something special is happening.”

Among the events showcased on Thursday were Centrefest (scheduled July 27 to 29), Bard on Bower (July 11 to 29), Westerner Days (July 18 to 22), Fort Normandeau Days (Aug. 26 to 27), Rock ‘N Red Deer, Canada Day, Sunnybrook Pioneer Days (Aug. 18 to 19), the Ross Street Patio and the Red Deer Arts Council’s Studio Tour (June 23 to 24) and Alberta Culture Days (Sept. 28 to 30).

Rock ‘N Red Deer returns to the city, having last been held in 2015. Gerry Paquette, Alberta Super Run treasurer, said the event is held every three years in Red Deer, rotating between Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba. He estimated about 1,000 cars will be in the city from July 30 to Aug. 5.

“It’s all about the old classic and the culture of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s,” said Paquette, adding the cars come from all of the eras and not just 1950 to 1979.

“It goes back to the culture of that period with the music and the cars.”

Taylor also highlighted some of the other events coming to Red Deer including the Foam Fest, this weekend at Heritage Ranch and Mud Hero at Canyon Ski Resort as adventure tourism events Aug. 11 to 12.

“Then we have Westerner Days, Canada Day before that, the music down at the Ross Street Patio,” said Taylor. “But all of this is gearing up for the future.”

But there are a few extraordinary events on the horizon, Taylor took time to promote include the Canadian Finals Rodeo this October to November and the arrival of the Canada Winter Games in February 2019.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

