Shayna Weir, a Ponoka barrel racer who will compete in the Canadian Finals Rodeo Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, at a CFR 45 media conference at Westerner Park in Red Deer Tuesday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Two weeks away from Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

In just two weeks, Ponoka’s Shayna Weir will compete with the best rodeo stars in Canada.

The barrel racer will compete in her first Canadian Finals Rodeo at Westerner Park in Red Deer Oct. 30 to Nov. 4.

“I’ll quite enjoy being close to home,” Weir said. “I can travel back and forth. My horse will enjoy being home every night so it will be a lot easier on her.”

Dozens of competitors, including Weir, were announced for CFR 45 at a media conference at the Holiday Inn Chalet in Westerner Park Tuesday.

Though she has never competed at Westerner Park, Weir said she hopes being close to home gives her a competitive advantage.

“It’ll be different, it’ll be a new experience and it’ll be something to figure out.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better season. I’ve had lots of highs and things just went right for me,” she said. “My horse … is phenomenal and I’ve got to credit her for most of where I’m at.”

Weir has competed in rodeos since high school.

With “any rodeo there’s excitement and nerves,” she said. “You just got to … take it as it comes.”

Bradley Williams, Westerner Park interim CEO, said CFR 45 is going to be an “amazing show” for Central Alberta.

“We’re ready to go,” Williams said at Tuesday’s media conference. “We’re (in) the last stages of planning, everything looks solid. We’ve got a great team working on it, we’ve got great support from (the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association).”

Williams said many people have worked together to get Westerner Park ready for the event.

“The Westerner Park staff is second to none,” he said. “They’ve done such an amazing job when you look at what they’ve had to do in 10 months.”

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer said the city is privileged to be the home of CFR 45.

“We’re grateful for all the City of Edmonton and partners have built in the past, and we will do our absolute best to build on it, not only for this year, but for the decade to come,” Veer said.

Veer said Westerner Park and the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce have worked hard to make the event a success.

“Whenever we host a major event our community rallies together … in terms of volunteering and sponsorship,” she said.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer speaks at the CFR 45 media conference at the Holiday Inn Chalet in Westerner Park Tuesday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner, CFR 45 announcer, unveils the names of competitors as his co-announcer David Poulsen looks on at the CFR 45 media conference at the Holiday Inn Chalet in Westerner Park Tuesday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Cannabis legalization won’t impact one Red Deer pot dispensary

Just Posted

Cannabis legalization won’t impact one Red Deer pot dispensary

Nothing changes for Compass Cannabis Clinic in Red Deer despite legalization

Cannabis retail store will open later in October in Red Deer

Two cannabis stores coming to downtown Red Deer

Neighbours drop opposition to Red Deer County communications tower

Communication tower to be located in Balmoral Heights

Legal cannabis comes with many unknowns: Red Deer County councillors

Councillors question how rural municipalities will be able to enforce cannabis regulations

Kitten season puts pressure on Red Deer shelter

More public education needed to control cat population

WATCH: Two weeks away from Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

In just two weeks, Ponoka’s Shayna Weir will compete with the best… Continue reading

‘Start low, go slow’: Experts walk bud beginners through cannabis 101

With the countdown to cannabis legalization Wednesday ticking towards 4-20, some novice… Continue reading

NHL stays with status quo as Canada pot legalization looms

As Riley Cote took and delivered countless punches over more than a… Continue reading

Paul Stanley: Kiss farewell tour could include ex-members

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — It won’t be all night, but former members… Continue reading

Judge tosses Stormy Daniels’ defamation suit against Trump

WASHINGTON — A federal judge dismissed Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against President… Continue reading

Canada open to growing trade with China now that USMCA is a done deal: PM

TORONTO — Canada is open to doing more business with China now… Continue reading

Pot shop raids “highly unlikely” on Wednesday: head of police chiefs

VANCOUVER — Police departments across Canada are fully prepared for marijuana legalization… Continue reading

Campers will be able to smoke cannabis at campsites in Canada’s national parks

Parks Canada says visitors should do their research on cannabis before going… Continue reading

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to deny Canadian producers’ ‘competitive advantage’

WASHINGTON — An American cannabis producer is warning President Donald Trump that… Continue reading

Most Read