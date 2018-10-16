WATCH: Two weeks away from Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

Shayna Weir, a Ponoka barrel racer who will compete in the Canadian Finals Rodeo Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, at a CFR 45 media conference at Westerner Park in Red Deer Tuesday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

In just two weeks, Ponoka’s Shayna Weir will compete with the best rodeo stars in Canada.

The barrel racer will compete in her first Canadian Finals Rodeo at Westerner Park in Red Deer Oct. 30 to Nov. 4.

“I’ll quite enjoy being close to home,” Weir said. “I can travel back and forth. My horse will enjoy being home every night so it will be a lot easier on her.”

Dozens of competitors, including Weir, were announced for CFR 45 at a media conference at the Holiday Inn Chalet in Westerner Park Tuesday.

Though she has never competed at Westerner Park, Weir said she hopes being close to home gives her a competitive advantage.

“It’ll be different, it’ll be a new experience and it’ll be something to figure out.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better season. I’ve had lots of highs and things just went right for me,” she said. “My horse … is phenomenal and I’ve got to credit her for most of where I’m at.”

Weir has competed in rodeos since high school.

With “any rodeo there’s excitement and nerves,” she said. “You just got to … take it as it comes.”

Bradley Williams, Westerner Park interim CEO, said CFR 45 is going to be an “amazing show” for Central Alberta.

“We’re ready to go,” Williams said at Tuesday’s media conference. “We’re (in) the last stages of planning, everything looks solid. We’ve got a great team working on it, we’ve got great support from (the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association).”

Williams said many people have worked together to get Westerner Park ready for the event.

“The Westerner Park staff is second to none,” he said. “They’ve done such an amazing job when you look at what they’ve had to do in 10 months.”

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer said the city is privileged to be the home of CFR 45.

“We’re grateful for all the City of Edmonton and partners have built in the past, and we will do our absolute best to build on it, not only for this year, but for the decade to come,” Veer said.

Veer said Westerner Park and the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce have worked hard to make the event a success.

“Whenever we host a major event our community rallies together … in terms of volunteering and sponsorship,” she said.



Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer speaks at the CFR 45 media conference at the Holiday Inn Chalet in Westerner Park Tuesday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)