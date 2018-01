City of Red Deer hopes to have facility reopened for Wednesday

A water leak has closed Kinex Arena.

City of Red Deer served notice Tuesday morning that all bookings are cancelled for the day at the facility at 4725A-43rd St. Affected user groups are being contacted.

The city hopes to have repairs completed for Wednesday. An update will be made at 4 p.m. today.



