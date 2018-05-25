Waterline work closes 48th Avenue in Red Deer this weekend

Drivers can expect a major closure in downtown Red Deer this weekend.

The city of Red Deer will close 48th Avenue between 49th and 50th Street all weekend to conduct waterline work.

The closure will start at 6 a.m. on Saturday and run until Sunday at 6 p.m.

In the interim, detours will be in place. Northbound traffic will be detoured to 49th Street, 47 Avenue, 50th Street and then back onto 48th Avenue.

Southbound Traffic will be detoured to 50th Street, 51st Avenue, 49th Street and then back onto 48th Avenue.



