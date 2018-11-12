Members of the Surete du Quebec stand guard next to the casket of former Quebec premier Bernard Landry who died last week, during a public viewing in Montreal on Monday, November 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

‘Wave of sympathy’ as visitation held in Montreal for ex-premier Bernard Landry

MONTREAL — Friends, colleagues, adversaries and regular citizens lined up at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica Monday to offer condolences to the family of former Quebec premier, Bernard Landry, who died last week at the age of 81.

Landry’s daughter, Pascale, told reporters the family has received tributes for their father from across the province and around the world.

“The wave of sympathy really surprised and shocked me,” she said, “but it also comforted me, and what I love to see is that there are people from all over who gave us their sympathy.”

Inside the basilica, Landry’s closed casket was draped in a Quebec flag next to a large photo of him.

Former Liberal premier Jean Charest was one of the first who arrived to pay his respects.

Charest said his former Parti Quebecois opponent “would make us suffer during debates.”

Charest saluted Landry’s investments in the province’s video game industry and his economic vision for the province.

“He gave economic credibility to the sovereignty movement,” Charest said.

Charest’s successor, Pauline Marois, who held several portfolios in Landry’s government, struck an emotional tone.

“We always have the impression that people like this will never go, will never leave us,” she said.

The funeral for Quebec’s 28th premier will be held Tuesday afternoon at the basilica. His body also lay in state Saturday in Quebec City at the provincial legislature.

Landry’s health had been failing in recent months, and he died Nov. 6 at home in Vercheres, Que. of complications from pulmonary disease.

After Lucien Bouchard resigned as premier in January 2001, Landry replaced him as PQ leader and premier. He served two years before being defeated in the April 2003 election by Jean Charest’s Liberals.

Previous story
Ottawa talking with Pakistan about bringing acquitted woman to Canada
Next story
Federal government’s appeal of solitary confinement decision in B.C. to be heard

Just Posted

Central Alberta Archers Association: Proposed safe drug consumption service location puts youth at risk

Turning Point proposes second location for a permanent safe consumption service in Red Deer

Man dead following altercation at gas station on Sunchild First Nation

Rocky Mountain RCMP say victim succumbed to injuries in hospital

UCP member apologizes for ‘unintentionally’ comparing pride flag to swastikas

A member of Alberta’s United Conservative Party is apologizing for making what… Continue reading

Crowd watches as backhoe rips into mangled plane after Halifax runway overrun

HALIFAX — Crews have begun tearing into the mangled Boeing 747 cargo… Continue reading

Grim search for more fire victims, 31 dead across California

PARADISE, Calif. — The death toll from the wildfire that incinerated Paradise… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer RCMP introduce downtown policing unit

A four-member downtown Red Deer RCMP unit hit the beat on Thursday… Continue reading

Comic book genius Stan Lee, Spider-Man creator, dies at 95

LOS ANGELES — Stan Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic… Continue reading

Canada intelligence officials have heard audio of Khashoggi murder, Trudeau says

PARIS — Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence officials have listened to a… Continue reading

Canada hoping to solve U.S. tariff dispute by G20 meetings at month’s end: PM

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s hopeful that Canada can… Continue reading

Bishops will delay votes on steps to combat sex abuse crisis

BALTIMORE — In an abrupt change of plans, the president of the… Continue reading

Man at centre of Nobel body scandal tests rape conviction

STOCKHOLM — The man at the centre of the scandal at the… Continue reading

Chinese premier urges guard of free trade on Singapore visit

SINGAPORE — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stressed the need for free trade… Continue reading

50 countries vow to fight cybercrime – US and Russia don’t

PARIS — Fifty nations and over 150 tech companies pledged Monday to… Continue reading

More women in poor countries use contraception, says report

KIGALI, Rwanda — More women and girls in poor countries are using… Continue reading

Most Read