Ways to prevent a kitchen fire

The latest kitchen fire in Red Deer has prompted a release about fire prevention.

Red Deer Emergency Services members responded on Monday night to a kitchen fire at Northwood Estates, 5344-76th St.

No injuries were reported, and there was no damage estimate released.

But the city’s fire prevention officer, Julian Hedrich, wants to remind residents of the following safety tips:

– Stay in the kitchen while cooking — unattended cooking is the leading cause of kitchen fires.

– Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, utensils, food packaging, towels and curtains — away from the stove top.

-Never leave candles burning unattended, and consider using flame-less (batter-operated) candles.

– Always dispose of cigarette ashes and butts in a proper ashtray.

– Always have working smoke alarms — your life could depend on them one day.

For more information, please call 587-876-1306.