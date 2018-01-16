Ways to prevent a kitchen fire

Fire prevention officer releases safety tips

The latest kitchen fire in Red Deer has prompted a release about fire prevention.

Red Deer Emergency Services members responded on Monday night to a kitchen fire at Northwood Estates, 5344-76th St.

No injuries were reported, and there was no damage estimate released.

But the city’s fire prevention officer, Julian Hedrich, wants to remind residents of the following safety tips:

– Stay in the kitchen while cooking — unattended cooking is the leading cause of kitchen fires.

– Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, utensils, food packaging, towels and curtains — away from the stove top.

-Never leave candles burning unattended, and consider using flame-less (batter-operated) candles.

– Always dispose of cigarette ashes and butts in a proper ashtray.

– Always have working smoke alarms — your life could depend on them one day.

For more information, please call 587-876-1306.

Previous story
IOC visits Calgary to discuss potential of hosting 2026 Winter Games
Next story
BREAKING: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

Just Posted

BREAKING: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ways to prevent a kitchen fire

Fire prevention officer releases safety tips

Red Deer’s drop-in recreation fees are frozen in 2018, while memberships, rentals increase

Council wants to get more people using the facilities

The cost of flushing sanitary wipes is brought to Red Deer city council

More public education is needed about what not to flush down toilets

Utility bill increase for green carts approved by Red Deer city council

Each household will pay $1 more a month

WATCH: Rebels play floor hockey with Annie L. Gaetz students

The Rebels may be on a losing streak but they were definitely… Continue reading

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Central Albertans recall Hawaii’s false missile alert

Former Red Deer councillor Paul Harris was hanging out at the Ka’anapali… Continue reading

This robotic maid takes us one step closer to ‘The Jetsons’

Imagine this: You’re rushing to get ready for work — juggling emails,… Continue reading

Milan line offers canine couture for pampered pooches

Milan has long been the world’s ready-to-wear fashion leader. Now, dogs are… Continue reading

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye welcome baby girl

NEW YORK — It’s a girl for Kim Kardashian West and her… Continue reading

Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban

Red Deer Advocate readers like their plastic bags. In an Advocate poll,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month