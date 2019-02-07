Ways to welcome Winter Games visitors to Red Deer

Megan Cressey, of Sylvan Lake, is competing in the 2019 Canada Winter Games in freestyle skiing. (Photo contributed)

Red Deerians have one week to prepare for the 2019 Canada Winter Games, and organizers have made it as easy as decorating their living room window.

Saturday’s Red Deer Advocate will feature a 2019 Canada Winter Games poster to hang in windows to welcome athletes and spectators from across the nation to the games that run Feb. 15 to March 3.

“We’re really hoping that people will put those in their windows, whether it be their commercial windows or whether it be residences,” said Lyn Radford, chair of the 2019 Canada Winter Games Committee.

A special magazine publication — Canada Winter Games Extra — will also be included in Saturday’s Advocate with sports schedules, venue maps, entertainment information and more.

Radford said residents can also turn on their Christmas lights at their homes during the games, if they are still up, to help make the city shine for visitors. Businesses can paint their windows and use their commercial signs or billboards to welcome everyone to Red Deer.

She said Red Deerians out and about in the community are bound to see newcomers.

“Greet them and ask them if they’re finding everything they need, or if they need any help. Give them a smile,” Radford said.

Residents will be able rub elbows with visitors while enjoying the free indoor and outdoor entertainment at 52° North Music and Cultural Festival at Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza.

Free community activities and events will take place in City Hall Park and on Little Gaetz between 49th and 48th streets.

Free sports events include biathlon, cross country and para-nordic events at River Bend Golf and Recreation Area; freestyle skiing, alpine skiing and snowboarding at Canyon Ski Resort; and alpine skiing and para-alpine at Nakiska Ski Area in Kananaskis.

People can also show their support by wearing or using games merchandise that will be available at 10 venues around Red Deer, including Red Deer College, Collicutt Centre, Westerner Park and sports venues.

Merchandise will rotate between the venues. A mobile merchandise store will also travel around the community.



