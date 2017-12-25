Weather impacting flight schedules at Toronto’s Pearson Airport

TORONTO — Canada’s busiest airport, Toronto’s Pearson International, is advising travellers that wintry weather is affecting some flight schedules this Christmas Day.

Pearson officials tweeted this morning that people should check on the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

An online check shows that numerous Toronto-bound flights are facing delays, and some have been cancelled.

Environment Canada has issued several warnings and special weather statements affecting much of southern Ontario, with forecasts calling for either light or blowing snow in many areas.

The agency says motorists should also be prepared to adjust their driving habits to better suit the White Christmas conditions, which generally means slowing down and using extra caution.

