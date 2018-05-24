Weather now co-operating with evacuation of fire-threatened communities

WINNIPEG — The weather is now co-operating with efforts to evacuate some 1,400 people from two First Nations communities in Manitoba that are being threatened by forest fires.

The Canadian Red Cross says planes and helicopters have been able to move people out of Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi, about 260 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Red Cross spokesman Jason Small says everyone should be out before the end of today and brought to hotel rooms in Winnipeg.

Chief Raymond Keeper of Little Grand Rapids says homes are damaged in his community but there was no loss of life.

Dry weather has made for an early start to forest fire season in Manitoba.

The fire that caused the evacuation had grown to 200 square kilometres as of Wednesday, sending thick smoke and ash into the air.

The smoke hampered evacuation efforts at the Little Grand Rapids airport earlier this week.

Previous story
High school students’ art work on display in downtown Red Deer
Next story
Trudeau defends $600-million price tag for G7 summit in Quebec town of La Malbaie

Just Posted

High school students’ art work on display in downtown Red Deer

Select pieces will be at St. Joseph High School’s Cultural Street Fair May 30

Red Deer spray park opens today

Blue Grass Sod Farms Central Spray and Play Park downtown open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Excitement building in Central Alberta about 2019 Canada Games torch relay

Lacombe is one of 48 national and seven Red Deer-area stops

Red Deer neighbourhood hit by rash of garage break-ins

2016 Dodge Charger stolen along with numerous other items early on Wednesday morning in Lancaster

Red Deer’s CPR Bridge closed Saturday

Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for a private event

Central Alberta athletes shine on the track at CASAA Zone Track and Field Championships

Lindsay Thurber Raiders athlete Hayley Lalor took the win in the senior girls individual aggregate

Trudeau defends $600-million price tag for G7 summit in Quebec town of La Malbaie

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the hefty… Continue reading

Weather now co-operating with evacuation of fire-threatened communities

WINNIPEG — The weather is now co-operating with efforts to evacuate some… Continue reading

Canadian auto sector observers doubt U.S. will carry through on tariff threat

Canadian auto industry observers are reacting with shock and disbelief to news… Continue reading

Bus bursts into flames on parkway; driver, passengers safe

HOLMDEL, N.J. — Authorities say a bus driver and about two dozen… Continue reading

Facebook won’t pay compensation for Cambridge Analytica case

BRUSSELS — Facebook said Thursday it will not compensate users in the… Continue reading

Five standout tracks from Shawn Mendes’ vulnerable new self-titled album

TORONTO — Shawn Mendes is slowly letting the world capture a glimpse… Continue reading

Canadians confused about GM foods, support mandatory labelling: study

HALIFAX — The vast majority of Canadians believe genetically modified foods should… Continue reading

Bucks’ Brown decries ‘police intimidation’ during arrest

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police chief has apologized to Sterling Brown and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month