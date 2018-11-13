$1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and Egg McMuffin will be donated

Wednesday is McDonald’s United Way Day in Red Deer. (Photo by Advocate staff)

The second annual McDonald’s United Way Day happens Wednesday, when $1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and Egg McMuffin will be donated to the United Way.

All the money raised by McDonald’s stays in Central Alberta.

“Supporting the United Way is a great way for us to help the city of Red Deer and the surrounding Central Alberta areas,” said Bob Carpenter, owner of Red Deer’s McDonald’s restaurants.

All Red Deer McDonald’s locations will be participating in the fundraiser, which also includes the opportunity to purchase a heart for $1.

“We want to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has already given to the 2018 campaign and encourage everyone to support this initiative with a visit to a Red Deer McDonald’s location,” said Linda Wilson, co-chair with United Way Central Alberta.

“Every dollar makes a huge difference.”



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter