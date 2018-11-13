Wednesday is McDonald’s United Way Day in Red Deer. (Photo by Advocate staff)

Wednesday is McDonald’s United Way Day in Red Deer

$1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and Egg McMuffin will be donated

The second annual McDonald’s United Way Day happens Wednesday, when $1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and Egg McMuffin will be donated to the United Way.

All the money raised by McDonald’s stays in Central Alberta.

“Supporting the United Way is a great way for us to help the city of Red Deer and the surrounding Central Alberta areas,” said Bob Carpenter, owner of Red Deer’s McDonald’s restaurants.

All Red Deer McDonald’s locations will be participating in the fundraiser, which also includes the opportunity to purchase a heart for $1.

“We want to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has already given to the 2018 campaign and encourage everyone to support this initiative with a visit to a Red Deer McDonald’s location,” said Linda Wilson, co-chair with United Way Central Alberta.

“Every dollar makes a huge difference.”


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Women shelter in Red Deer sees increase in walk-in clients
Next story
A Red Deer single mom with MS goes to Disney World with autistic son thanks to Make-A-Wish

Just Posted

A Red Deer single mom with MS goes to Disney World with autistic son thanks to Make-A-Wish

The first vacation for the Red Deer family brings spark back to life

UPDATED: Jury selection underway for Red Deer murder trial

Trial looking at a 2015 stabbing death outside the Village Mall

Wednesday is McDonald’s United Way Day in Red Deer

$1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and Egg McMuffin will be donated

Women shelter in Red Deer sees increase in walk-in clients

Working to recognize past trauma

Red Deer urges proper disposal of medications

Protecting city waterways

Updated: Red Deer RCMP introduce downtown policing unit

A four-member downtown Red Deer RCMP unit hit the beat on Thursday… Continue reading

McGill students vote overwhelmingly for change to Redmen team nickname

MONTREAL — Students at McGill University have voted by a large majority… Continue reading

Mira Sorvino urges #MeToo to do more than ‘name and shame’

NEW YORK — Mira Sorvino believes the key to eradicating sexual misconduct… Continue reading

Stan Lee hoped to make Canadian-set series about Indigenous cop, says producer

TORONTO — Stan Lee struggled in his final years to get broadcasters… Continue reading

Holding out slim hope as crews search for more fire dead

PARADISE, Calif. — More than a dozen coroner search and recovery teams… Continue reading

Comic book genius Stan Lee, Spider-Man creator, dies at 95

LOS ANGELES — Stan Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic… Continue reading

Canada intelligence officials have heard audio of Khashoggi murder, Trudeau says

PARIS — Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence officials have listened to a… Continue reading

Canada hoping to solve U.S. tariff dispute by G20 meetings at month’s end: PM

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s hopeful that Canada can… Continue reading

Bishops will delay votes on steps to combat sex abuse crisis

BALTIMORE — In an abrupt change of plans, the president of the… Continue reading

Most Read