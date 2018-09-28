(File photo by Advocate staff)

Weekend road closures on Red Deer’s 49 St.

Road closures are scheduled this weekend in Red Deer as crews complete paving.

Red Deer’s 49 St. between 45 and 48 Ave. will close Saturday and Sunday while paving is completed. Paving is scheduled to start Saturday at 7 a.m. and will continue until Sunday afternoon. Traffic will be detoured to 55 St.

Other closures include 46 Ave. between 78 and 79 St. Sunday.

Access to businesses will be maintained through flag control.

This construction work is weather dependent, the city states in a news release.

Drivers are reminded to slow down when driving in construction zones and drivers and pedestrians are reminded to obey all signs.


