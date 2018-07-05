Weight-management workshops in Red Deer

Alberta Health Services will hold multiple workshops throughout summer

Alberta Health Services wants to make Red Deerians healthy through free weight-management workshops this summer.

The series of workshops is led by AHS health professionals who share their expertise and guide interactive group sessions.

Anyone 17 or older is able to attend the program – family members and supporters are welcome to attend as well.

People are able to register for all or just some of the workshops, depending on their specific interests.

  • Lifestyle change: a toolkit for success – July 18 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and Aug. 28 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Nutrition: eating away from home and on special occasions – July 24 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Minding Stress (two sessions) – July 31 and Aug. 7 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Nutrition: I know I should eat healthy, but how? – Aug. 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Nutrition: top five tips to reduce calories – Aug. 21 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

All sessions will be held at Bethany CollegeSide (99 College Circle). Dates and times are subject to change.

For more information or to register for sessions, call the Alberta Healthy Living Program Central Zone at 1-877-314-6997.


Most Read

