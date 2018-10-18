Hannah Vanderlinde (front), of Lacombe, and Nicole Verhoef, of Bowden, work to prepare Verhoef’s holstein Match for the show ring on Thursday. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Westerner Dairy Showcase gets underway in Red Deer

A 54-year history

The largest dairy exhibition in Western Canada — Westerner Dairy Showcase — has returned to Red Deer.

“The Westerner Dairy Showcase has been at Westerner Park for 54 years, so it’s pretty much a staple, and it is a self-produced Westerner Park event,” said Christina Sturgeon, agriculture event sales and production co-ordinator, on Thursday.

About 200 animals from 70 farms will be at the show, which started Thursday with the Junior Show.

“(The Junior Show) is the best one to watch in my opinion, because they’re so cute,” Sturgeon said about the children who can be as young as two years old showing animals in the ring at Westerner’s Agricentre.

Nicole Verhoef, of Bowden, was showing her holstein Match in the Junior Show in the category for nine to 21 year old presenters.

“I think she has a chance of placing in the show,” said Verhoef, while giving Match a trim with a razor.

“She’s a little on the fat side a bit, heavy-weighted, but other than that…”

Verhoef said she was present when Match was born last fall and now Match may be pregnant.

“We breed them at one year old, and then they’re pregnant for nine months, so they calve at about two years old.”

The jersey show is set for Friday at 4 p.m. and the holstein show is Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Ribbons and prize money will be awarded.

“Come down and watch,” said Sturgeon. “It’s definitely something different. There will be paid parking this weekend, but there’s no admission to the show.”

She said the show is looking to expand its educational programs by bringing in more speakers, and the construction of Exhibition Hall could help make that happen.

Exhibition Hall, a 70,000-square-foot structure that will be Westerner Park’s biggest facility, will connect Stockmens Pavilion to the Agricentre.

The Westerner will get temporary possession of the hall during Agri-Trade next month, then permanent possession by mid to late February.


