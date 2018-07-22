Westerner Day attendance comparable to last year so far

Alyssa Barbour, 6, of Red Deer was fearless when she hopped onto the children’s motorcycle ride at Westerner Days on Sunday. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Westerner Days attendance may surpass the 90,533 visitors seen last year.

Final numbers for Red Deer’s annual five-day fair and exhibition won’t be available until Monday, but as of Saturday overall attendance had reached 76,164 compared to 76,044 in 2017.

“We’re just a little bit up at the moment. We’re hoping to do a little bit better than last year. Definitely better than 2016,” said Ingrid Roughead, assistant manager of marketing and communications at Westerner Park.

In 2016 attendance dropped to 92,729 due to the downturn in Alberta’s economy.

Last week attendance started out with 14,086 on Wednesday, and hit 20,706 on Thursday, 20,325 on Friday and 21,047 on Saturday.

On opening day in 2017, a total of 13,583 people passed through the gates followed by 20,940 on Thursday, 19,054 on Friday and 22,467 on Saturday.

The opening day record was set in 2010 with 15,410. Record attendance for the five-day event was set in 2012 with 102,665.

Sunday is Servus Credit Union Family Day and admission is $35 for a carload of up to six people, and children 12 and under rode all day for $15.

“Hopefully the sunshine today for the Servus Credit Union Family Day will make sure lots of people come through the gates and enjoy the fair. Lots of people tend to bring their kids today,” Roughead said on Sunday.

More than 2,200 people came out for Saturday’s entertainment at the TD Main Stage featuring Dear Rouge, Virginia to Vegas and The Randi Boulton Band.

Roughead said having two nights of country music this year proved popular.

“I think people just enjoy celebrating western heritage. There’s been prizes for people who dress up in western gear. People in cowboy boots, and cowboy hats and checkered shirts could win money to spend at the Grub Hub for food.”

Westerner Days runs Sunday until 10:30 p.m.



