Westerner Days parade goes through downtown Red Deer Wednesday. Photo via westernerdays.ca

Westerner Days parade set for Wednesday in downtown Red Deer

Over 30,000 people are expected to line up the streets of downtown Red Deer during the Westerner Days parade Wednesday.

The parade is the traditional kick-off to Central Alberta’s largest summer celebration in the city starting at 9:30 a.m.

Those who take part will enjoy decorated floats, local celebrities, and marching bands as they pass through the heart of Red Deer.

The parade route which includes 48 and 49 Ave., 50, 52, 49, 48, and 46 St. remains the same.

For more information visit westernerdays.ca.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Storm rips through Central Alberta
Next story
Trump names EU a global foe, raps media before Putin summit

Just Posted

Westerner Days parade set for Wednesday in downtown Red Deer

Over 30,000 people are expected to line up the streets of downtown… Continue reading

Storm rips through Central Alberta

Hail pelts region causing damage to farmland, plus communities in Ponoka, Bashaw and Stettler

France wins 2nd World Cup title, beats Croatia 4-2

MOSCOW — France won its second World Cup title by beating Croatia… Continue reading

Almost every part of Canada’s largest national park deteriorating: federal study

An exhaustive federal study of Canada’s largest national park concludes almost every… Continue reading

WATCH: Bluebird Festival marks mid-point of Ellis Bird Farm’s season

Central Alberta conservation area busy

WATCH: Bard on Bower starts summer run in Red Deer

Bard on Bower kicked off its summer run with one of William… Continue reading

Chicago police: Man killed by police appeared to be armed

CHICAGO — Footage from body-worn cameras and surveillance cameras shows that a… Continue reading

New Mexico passenger bus crash kills 3, injures 24 others

BERNALILLO, N.M. — A crash involving a commercial passenger bus and three… Continue reading

Police officer, bystander die from gunshot wounds

BOSTON — A Massachusetts police officer and bystander died Sunday from wounds… Continue reading

Trump names EU a global foe, raps media before Putin summit

HELSINKI — President Donald Trump named the European Union as a top… Continue reading

Stolen firetruck stopped after wild chase in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police chased a stolen firetruck across four Northern California… Continue reading

Storm rips through Central Alberta

Hail pelts region causing damage to farmland, plus communities in Ponoka, Bashaw and Stettler

Activists protest outside Kinder Morgan terminal in kayaks, canoes in B.C.

Tsleil-Waututh elder Ta’ah Amy George led the water ceremony from a traditional Coast Salish canoe

France wins 2nd World Cup title, beats Croatia 4-2

MOSCOW — France won its second World Cup title by beating Croatia… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month