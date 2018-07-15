Westerner Days parade set for Wednesday in downtown Red Deer

Westerner Days parade goes through downtown Red Deer Wednesday. Photo via westernerdays.ca

Over 30,000 people are expected to line up the streets of downtown Red Deer during the Westerner Days parade Wednesday.

The parade is the traditional kick-off to Central Alberta’s largest summer celebration in the city starting at 9:30 a.m.

Those who take part will enjoy decorated floats, local celebrities, and marching bands as they pass through the heart of Red Deer.

The parade route which includes 48 and 49 Ave., 50, 52, 49, 48, and 46 St. remains the same.

For more information visit westernerdays.ca.



