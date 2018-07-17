Westerner Days: Send us your photos

Your reader photo may just make the pages of the Adovcate.

Westerner Park is getting ready to host Westerner Days starting Wednesday in Red Deer. The heat didn’t stop the crews from setting up the carnival tents and rides Monday afternoon. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

Are you going to Westerner Days? Watching the parade? We would love to see your photos.

Send them to editorial@reddeeradvocate.com or find us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram for a chance to be published in the Red Deer Advocate.