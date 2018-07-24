Westerner Days went smoothly: Red Deer RCMP

There were no major incidents during Westerner Days, according to Red Deer RCMP.

Karyn Kay, community response detail unit’s non-commission officer, said there were four RCMP officers at Westerner Park during the day and 10 at night during the course of the five-day event.

She said there were minor altercations at the event, but they were all dealt within minutes given the officers were on site at all times.

“Anytime there’s drinking involved there will be altercations but they were dealt with – they were very minor physical altercations,” she said.

The RCMP took a pro-active approach by having officers at Westerner Park during the event – something the Red Deer RCMP has been doing for several years, said Kay.

Westerner Days was held from July 18 to 22 in Red Deer.


