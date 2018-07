Red Deer City Council’s float was among a record 140 entries in this year’s Westerner Days Parade.

Downtown was packed on Wednesday morning for the Westerner Day Parade.

The annual parade kicks off Westerner Days, which runs until Sunday.

There were a record 140 entries in this year’s parade, which featured decorated floats, Red Deer Emergency Services fire engines and the Red Deer Royals Marching Show Band.

Red Deerians have already been showing their Westerner Days spirit. Hundreds turned out for a pancake breakfast last weekend and a barn dance downtown on Tuesday.