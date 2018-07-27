Westerner Park dinner showcases Central Alberta food

Westerner Park will showcase some of Central Alberta’s finest produce at the Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18.

From the pastures of HGB Bison to the fields of Hidden Valley Garden to the hands of our Executive Chef Jason Pederson.

Guests will have the opportunity to experience the food story by touring each of the local farms responsible for the five-course meal they will share.

The first stop on the tour will be HGB Bison Ranch, which runs a 100-strong bison herd.

“For over 30 years they have been guided by two key principles; conservation and preservation,” says Ingrid Roughead, Westerner Park, assistant Manager of marketing and communications. “The farm’s choice to steer clear of all growth hormones, antibiotics and grains is guided by one of their sustainability mottoes: ‘We are in no hurry.’”

The next stop is Hidden Valley Garden, a U-Pick farm and market garden in Sylvan Lake.

”Their passion is producing fresh produce for their customers as well as taking a hands-on approach to educating their visitors on sustainably and responsibly produced local food,” says Roughead.

Red Deer’s Troubled Monk Brewery is the last stop. Troubled Monk poured their first pint from their 15-barrel brew house in June 2015. The brewing process relies on four main ingredients; malt barley, hops, yeast and water. The majority of the malt they use is locally grown in the fields of Alberta, but they also source malt from other parts of the world, says Roughead.

The Westerner Park dinner will be preceded by an equine show set to music provided by members of the Red Deer Symphony Orchestra. Following the show, Westerner Park executive chef Jason Pederson will create dishes using locally sourced ingredients from the Central Alberta farms you have just visited.

For tickets, visit www.ticketsalberta.com. Tickets cost $100. The bus tour leaves Westerner Park at 1 p.m.



