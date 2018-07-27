Westerner Park dinner showcases Central Alberta food

Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18 begins with farm and brewery tour

Westerner Park will showcase some of Central Alberta’s finest produce at the Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18.

From the pastures of HGB Bison to the fields of Hidden Valley Garden to the hands of our Executive Chef Jason Pederson.

Guests will have the opportunity to experience the food story by touring each of the local farms responsible for the five-course meal they will share.

The first stop on the tour will be HGB Bison Ranch, which runs a 100-strong bison herd.

“For over 30 years they have been guided by two key principles; conservation and preservation,” says Ingrid Roughead, Westerner Park, assistant Manager of marketing and communications. “The farm’s choice to steer clear of all growth hormones, antibiotics and grains is guided by one of their sustainability mottoes: ‘We are in no hurry.’”

The next stop is Hidden Valley Garden, a U-Pick farm and market garden in Sylvan Lake.

”Their passion is producing fresh produce for their customers as well as taking a hands-on approach to educating their visitors on sustainably and responsibly produced local food,” says Roughead.

Red Deer’s Troubled Monk Brewery is the last stop. Troubled Monk poured their first pint from their 15-barrel brew house in June 2015. The brewing process relies on four main ingredients; malt barley, hops, yeast and water. The majority of the malt they use is locally grown in the fields of Alberta, but they also source malt from other parts of the world, says Roughead.

The Westerner Park dinner will be preceded by an equine show set to music provided by members of the Red Deer Symphony Orchestra. Following the show, Westerner Park executive chef Jason Pederson will create dishes using locally sourced ingredients from the Central Alberta farms you have just visited.

For tickets, visit www.ticketsalberta.com. Tickets cost $100. The bus tour leaves Westerner Park at 1 p.m.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Boomtown Trail full steam ahead this summer in Central Alberta
Next story
Next photo radar locations in Red Deer announced

Just Posted

AHS pledges to hire 15 more nurses as union arranges meeting with minister over ‘staffing crisis’

Union manager doubts additonal RNs will be enough

Sylvan Lake man accused of $2.6 million fraud

Following an investigation that took almost five years, a Sylvan Lake man… Continue reading

Westerner Park dinner showcases Central Alberta food

Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18 begins with farm and brewery tour

Next photo radar locations in Red Deer announced

Red Deer RCMP has released its photo radar locations for next month.… Continue reading

Boomtown Trail full steam ahead this summer in Central Alberta

Aims to draw tourists

WATCH: Street party kicks off Lacombe Days

Central Alberta Youth Unlimited hosted the event Thursday night on 50 Street in the downtown

Feds prepared to work around Queen’s Park as Ford plunges Toronto into chaos

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will do whatever it can… Continue reading

Boomtown Trail full steam ahead this summer in Central Alberta

Aims to draw tourists

Feds register surplus of $3.2 billion over first two months of fiscal year

OTTAWA — The federal government ran a surplus of $641 million in… Continue reading

10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten more former students have sued Ohio State University… Continue reading

Nod for Disney’s $73.1B acquisition of Fox entertainment

NEW YORK — Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment… Continue reading

Legal implications on Trump or Cohen unclear on secret tape

WASHINGTON — A secret recording of Donald Trump discussing payments to a… Continue reading

Putin ready to invite Trump to Russia

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he’s ready to invite… Continue reading

Southwest: Other carriers finding cracked engine fan blades

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines says cracks in fan blades like the flaw… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month