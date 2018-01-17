Westerner Park expansion coming

Westerner Park is to undergo a major expansion.

Red Deer’s Municipal Planning Commission approved a new 75,000-square-foot multi-use space on Wednesday morning.

The space, joining the Stockmens Pavilion and Agricentre Pavilion, will serve as an exhibit hall, trade show hall and indoor soccer pitch.

The second floor will include a gallery for viewing events and an outdoor terrace.

Existing underground and above ground services will be re-routed and the existing west Agricentre gallery building will be removed to accomodate the new addition.

A new front entry plaza with soft and hard landscaping will be provided, as well as a new roadway and parking spaces to provide access to the new facility.



