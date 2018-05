Hydra Miller pets a cow at the petting zoo at the Westerner Park Urban Farm Festival last year. (File photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Learn more about urban farming this weekend in Red Deer.

There are activities, workshops, demonstrations and even a petting zoo at the Westerner Park Urban Farm Festival Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is being held in the Agricentre at Westerner Park.

For more information, visit www.westernerpark.ca.



