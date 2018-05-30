WestJet expecting delays after computer system outage, advise arriving early

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it’s experiencing a computer system outage that is expected to cause delays in its operations.

The airline recommends travellers arrive early at the airport and check their flight status ahead of time.

Travellers have reported on Twitter that there are long lines and kiosks off-line at some airports, as well as issues with booking on the company’s website.

The incident comes after the airline said last October computer problems caused delays for dozens of flights.

Previous story
‘Betrayed’ Canadians could launch unprecedented protests over pipeline: activist
Next story
Stettler Mounties warn of “gypsy paving” scam

Just Posted

Updated: Canadian Pacific Rail reaches agreement with Teamsters to end strike

Negotiations continue with federal mediators

Kinder Morgan Canada share target cut as growth hopes fall post pipeline deal

CALGARY — Analysts at CIBC have cut their target share price for… Continue reading

‘Betrayed’ Canadians could launch unprecedented protests over pipeline: activist

VANCOUVER — Outrage over the federal government’s announcement about buying the Trans… Continue reading

CP Rail train operators on strike; signal workers reach agreement

MONTREAL — Canadian Pacific Rail’s more than 3,000 train operators walked off… Continue reading

Celebrities, activists, and Barr react to ‘Roseanne’ news

Reaction to ABC’s cancellation of its hit reboot of “Roseanne” after star… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer Muay Thai fighters prepare for competition in U.S.

Stephanie Schmale and Jennifer Wiebe will compete in the TBA Classic June 21-24

Red Deer cell phone store robbed

Police searching for three male suspects

Stettler Mounties warn of “gypsy paving” scam

A paving scam has returned to the Stettler area and police warn… Continue reading

WestJet expecting delays after computer system outage, advise arriving early

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it’s experiencing a computer system outage… Continue reading

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target… Continue reading

Commuter chaos avoided despite strike by CP Rail train conductors

MONTREAL — Canada’s three largest cities avoided commuter chaos this morning after… Continue reading

Serena’s ‘Wakanda-inspired’ bodysuit about more than fashion

PARIS — Serena Williams considers the black bodysuit she wore at the… Continue reading

Walmart offers employees new perk: cheap access to college

NEW YORK — Walmart is offering its employees a new perk: affordable… Continue reading

East Coast warned about beetles that have laid waste to Quebec, Ontario trees

FREDERICTON — The Maritimes are being warned about the arrival of an… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month