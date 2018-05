Pilots had warned they could go on strike starting May 19

Flying with WestJet? You can relax, because your flight will take off as scheduled.

WestJet pilots have agreed to a settlement by mediation, less than 10 days after a strike was scheduled to begin.

The company’s pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, and WestJet agreed to mediation followed by, if necessary, binding arbitration.

Pilots had originally voted 91 per cent in favour of striking in mid-May if a deal wasn’t reached by May 19.

