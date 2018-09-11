What is the notwithstanding clause? An explainer on the rarely used provision

The Ontario government’s unprecedented use of the notwithstanding clause in order to proceed with plans to cut the size of Toronto’s city council has raised some questions about this rarely used section of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

WHAT IS IT?

The notwithstanding clause — or Section 33 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms — gives provincial legislatures or Parliament the ability, through the passage of a law, to override certain portions of the charter for a five-year term.

ITS ORIGINS

The notwithstanding clause has its roots in the 1960 Bill of Rights, largely seen as the precursor to the charter. The clause in its current form came about as a tool to bring provinces on side with then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau’s signature piece of legislation. With charter negotiations ramping up in the early 1980s, Trudeau didn’t see the need for the clause, but provinces such as Alberta and Saskatchewan wanted an out should they disagree with a decision of the courts. In the end, Trudeau reluctantly agreed.

Constitutional lawyer Asher Honickman said the clause, which only applies to sections 2 and 7 through 15 of the charter, was part of the grand compromise that got the charter enacted in 1982.

ITS STRUCTURE

The clause only applies to certain sections of the charter. For instance, it can’t be used against provisions that protect the democratic process — that would create a pathway to dictatorship. The clause also can’t be used for more than five years at a time. This ensures that the public has the chance to challenge a government’s decision to use the clause in a general election before it can be renewed.

ITS USE

The notwithstanding clause usually comes up whenever there is a controversial court ruling. For instance, former prime minister Stephen Harper’s Conservatives were asked about, but refused to use, the clause on a court decision involving assisted dying. While often debated, its use is much rarer. Quebec, as the only provincial government to oppose the charter, passed legislation in 1982 that invoked the clause in every new law, but that stopped in 1985. In 1986, Saskatchewan used the clause to protect back-to-work legislation and Quebec used it again in 1988 to protect residents and businesses using French-only signs. Alberta tried to use the clause in a 2000 bill limiting marriage to a man and a woman, but that failed because marriage was ruled a federal jurisdiction.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version incorrectly said the notwithstanding clause applied to sections 2, 7 and 15 of the charter. It applies to sections 2 and 7 through 15.

Previous story
Guns, border crossers top list of concerns Liberal MPs bring to caucus retreat

Just Posted

Not a great year for farmers in Central Alberta

Hay crops were terrible and many others were below average because of lack of rain

Red Deer Chamber of Commerce needs to hire a new CEO

Annual general meeting set for Oct. 25

Trial set for John Savage for 2016 aggravated assault charges

Savage also facing second-degree murder charges from 2018

Ponoka Day in the Park is moving indoors

Activities on Thursday and Friday

Man accused of passing himself off as a lawyer going to trial

Jury trial set for January 2020 for man accused in fraud scheme

Red Deer and area firefighters’ commitment honoured

Firefighters’ National Memorial Day recognized

What is the notwithstanding clause? An explainer on the rarely used provision

The Ontario government’s unprecedented use of the notwithstanding clause in order to… Continue reading

Guns, border crossers top list of concerns Liberal MPs bring to caucus retreat

OTTAWA — Liberal backbenchers are pushing for action on gun violence and… Continue reading

‘Inspiring’ girl aims to stir others into action with book about river cleanup

Stella Bowles has won national science prizes and public service awards. She… Continue reading

Hudson’s Bay Co., Austria-based Signa form joint venture in European retail

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay Co. has struck a deal to merge its… Continue reading

Calgarians anticipate details on a possible 2026 Winter Games bid

CALGARY — Calgarians will get a detailed look at how the city… Continue reading

Calgary police charge man with murder in 2017 death of three-year-old girl

Calgary police have charged a man with the murder of his girlfriend’s… Continue reading

Baby girl who stopped breathing at Blaine, Wash., border crossing was revived

BLAINE, Wash. — American border officers managed to revive a baby girl… Continue reading

Halifax sex assault trial delayed again as U.K. sailor remains hospitalized

HALIFAX — One of two British sailors accused of sexually assaulting a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month