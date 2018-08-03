What it means to age is explored in new Writers’ Ink exhibit in Red Deer

Age on a Page can be seen at The Hub this month

More than a dozen Red Deer-area writers will be exploring the process of aging and what it means to them in a literary art exhibition this month at The Hub.

Age on a Page is the name of the show that partners Writers’ Ink with the Hub on Ross. More than a dozen members of the local writers’ group have combined their talent for words with a new, more visual way of presenting their work for public display.

The exhibit is on for the month of August and members of the public are welcome to drop by to take a look at this “unique and sometimes unusual way of addressing what it means to age.”

A meet and greet reception with artists will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8. Writers will be glad to answer any questions about the exhibit or about becoming a member of the creative Writers’ Ink.

The exhibit should “appeal to people of all ages interested in the creative process.”



