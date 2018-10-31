What kind of arts and culture facility will best meet Red Deer’s needs?

Public survey results will be shared with the public on Dec. 6

Red Deer residents are heavily invested in their arts and cultural scene — at least according to the high participation rates in a local survey.

“Arts and culture is important to this community,” said Red Deer culture superintendent Tara O’Donnell, judging by the “massive response” received to a survey about arts and culture facilities in the city.

“We thought if we got 300 people, it would be great, but we ended up with 700 people (taking the survey), which is an excellent response.”

The survey, conducted online and on paper from mid-September to early October, was about arts and culture needs in the city. Which facilities are used by which groups? Which gaps exist? And what is required to meet community needs?

O’Donnell planned to share the results with the public this week, but the event had to be postponed to Dec. 6. from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Servus Arena to get some final work done.

She hopes there will be a healthy number of people at the arena next month, since the project’s goal is to gain input from the community and stakeholders on key areas.

“This is an opportunity for us to share what we’ve heard so far, ensure it rings true, and better understand the needs, challenges and opportunities for arts and culture in Red Deer and the broader region.”

O’Donnell believes “the net was cast pretty wide” for the cultural facility needs assessment project. It was approved by council and given $220,000 in 2016, after priorities listed by the public and by council showed some kind of arts facility in the top third of both lists.

Since the city does not have such a facility in its 10-year capital plan, council wanted community input as to what kind of project people are envisioning.

Besides the survey, O’Donnell said there was much public consultation done with groups, such as the Red Deer Symphony Orchestra, as well as smaller music, cultural, heritage, theatre and dance groups.

Visual arts groups were also consulted, because concerns were expressed that the city doesn’t have much gallery space.

O’Donnell said there were many one-on-one meetings, and about 35 organizations from Red Deer and area took part in some “mind mapping” workshops.

Although some people think of an arts and culture centre as a performing arts centre, others think of it as artisan space.

“It means different things to different people,” said O’Donnell.

The open house on Dec. 6 will complete the public participation phase of the cultural facility needs assessment project. A report is expected to go to city council by the end of the year.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter