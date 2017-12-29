What’s ahead for Sylvan Lake in 2018

Red Deer Advocate file photo Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre.

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre said residents have plenty to look forward to next year after a successful 2017.

One of the major events of 2018 will be the opening of the Advanced Ambulatory Care centre in spring.

“It’s something our whole community has been working towards for quite a long time,” McIntyre said.

“It’s a testament to the hard work of the volunteers, who are on the (Urgent Care Committee, Sylvan Lake and Area). It will benefit our community for years to come, so we’re very excited to see that finally come to fruition.”

The committee is made up of doctors, health care professionals and volunteers.

Infrastructure replacement for water and wastewater mains is a big focus of the town’s capital plan moving forward.

“It’s vital we keep an eye on our core infrastructure, and we are systematically upgrading and replacing it. Otherwise we run into situations where we have to replace a great deal of it at one time,” McIntyre said.

The town’s capital replacement plan, which was developed over the past few years, is based on an infrastructure study commissioned in 2014. The study showed extensive amounts of water and wastewater infrastructure needed to be replaced.

Wastewater challenges are present with the town, and it’s important to address how to deal with the town and surrounding region’s wastewater, said McIntyre.

“We’re not only dealing with the Town of Sylvan Lake’s wastewater, but that of all the summer villages and Red Deer and Lacombe Counties as well. We’ll be working on establishing that regional pipeline from Sylvan Lake to Red Deer,” he said.


Work on the sustainable waterfront redevelopment plan will continue in the new year. The town will consult with residents about what should be done at Lakefront Park – the former waterslide site.

“Our focus is on public recreation. We don’t want to see it developed into condos or anything like that. Whatever goes on that land, we want to make sure it’s for everyone,” said McIntyre.

Sylvan Lake will also look at hiring a new chief administrative officer, as Betty Osmond retires May 6.

“The CAO is an absolutely vital and strategic role in our community, so we’ll be focusing on that,” McIntyre said.

One of the biggest moments for Sylvan Lake in 2017 was the opening of the NexSource Centre – the largest project in the community’s history.

“It’s wonderful to see that facility serving our community, and the region as a recreational hub,” he said.

