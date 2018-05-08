What’s inside Red Deer council’s proposal to allow mobile supervised consumption sites

Here’s a look at what’s inside the proposed amendment that would allow mobile supervised consumption sites in Red Deer:
- Limited to five locations in the city including the Red Deer Regional Hospital; P9 City Parking Lot, 5000 47th St.; Safe Harbour, 5246 53rd Ave.; Parking Lot at Old Bettenson’s Site, 4310 53nd Ave.; Old Parks Building, 4934 54th Ave.
- Applicant would have to obtain permission from the landowner of the site and notify all landowners and occupants within 100 metres of the operation.
- The applicant to have a federal exemption to allow for legal consumption on site.
- The applicant hasto have a proposed schedule of days of the week, times and locations where the mobile supervised consumption services will be offered.
- The applicant has provide a detailed description of each unit, similar to recreational vehicles, including the layout of booths and recovery spaces and photographs of the interior and exterior of the building.
- The unit must be moved to a separate location outside of days and hours of operation approved on its licence.
- The licence costs $120 per year and is renewed every year.
mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter