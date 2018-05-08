What’s inside Red Deer council’s proposal to allow mobile supervised consumption sites

Here’s a look at what’s inside the proposed amendment that would allow mobile supervised consumption sites in Red Deer:

Limited to five locations in the city including the Red Deer Regional Hospital; P9 City Parking Lot, 5000 47th St.; Safe Harbour, 5246 53rd Ave.; Parking Lot at Old Bettenson’s Site, 4310 53nd Ave.; Old Parks Building, 4934 54th Ave.

Applicant would have to obtain permission from the landowner of the site and notify all landowners and occupants within 100 metres of the operation.

The applicant to have a federal exemption to allow for legal consumption on site.

The applicant hasto have a proposed schedule of days of the week, times and locations where the mobile supervised consumption services will be offered.

The applicant has provide a detailed description of each unit, similar to recreational vehicles, including the layout of booths and recovery spaces and photographs of the interior and exterior of the building.

The unit must be moved to a separate location outside of days and hours of operation approved on its licence.

The licence costs $120 per year and is renewed every year.

Read More: Mobile supervised consumption site clears first hurdle at Red Deer council



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter