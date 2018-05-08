What’s inside Red Deer council’s proposal to allow mobile supervised consumption sites

Here’s a look at what’s inside the proposed amendment that would allow mobile supervised consumption sites in Red Deer:

  • Limited to five locations in the city including the Red Deer Regional Hospital; P9 City Parking Lot, 5000 47th St.; Safe Harbour, 5246 53rd Ave.; Parking Lot at Old Bettenson’s Site, 4310 53nd Ave.; Old Parks Building, 4934 54th Ave.
  • Applicant would have to obtain permission from the landowner of the site and notify all landowners and occupants within 100 metres of the operation.
  • The applicant to have a federal exemption to allow for legal consumption on site.
  • The applicant hasto have a proposed schedule of days of the week, times and locations where the mobile supervised consumption services will be offered.
  • The applicant has provide a detailed description of each unit, similar to recreational vehicles, including the layout of booths and recovery spaces and photographs of the interior and exterior of the building.
  • The unit must be moved to a separate location outside of days and hours of operation approved on its licence.
  • The licence costs $120 per year and is renewed every year.

Read More: Mobile supervised consumption site clears first hurdle at Red Deer council


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Central Alberta leads province in motorcycle-related deaths
Next story
WATCH: North Red Deer community centre construction begins

Just Posted

Updated: Mobile supervised consumption site clears first hurdle at Red Deer council

A supervised consumption site may be in Red Deer’s future after council… Continue reading

Central Alberta leads province in motorcycle-related deaths

Six dead so far this season

Red Deer County passes cannabis retailer rules

All cannabis retail applications must be approved by municipal planning commission

Red Deer County wrestling with acreage livestock regulations

County council asked staff to fine tune new regulations for keeping livestock for personal use

Turning Point reaches its 30th year

Birthday barbecue to be held Wednesday

WATCH: North Red Deer community centre construction begins

Red Deerians living on the north side of the city are about… Continue reading

What’s inside Red Deer council’s proposal to allow mobile supervised consumption sites

Here’s a look at what’s inside the proposed amendment that would allow… Continue reading

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off winner to give wheelchair to Humboldt Bronco

The 2018 Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off winner will donate his wheelchair to… Continue reading

Westerner Park Urban Farm Festival this weekend in Red Deer

Learn more about urban farming this weekend in Red Deer. There are… Continue reading

5 survival strategies for camping on a budget

Exploring nature and sleeping under the stars can be viewed as an… Continue reading

Under pressure to clamp down on semi-automatics, Trudeau defers to police

OTTAWA — Police, not politicians, should decide what restrictions to place on… Continue reading

Jays closer Osuna charged with assault, placed on administrative leave

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been placed on administrative leave… Continue reading

‘A bear’s best friend:’ Alberta naturalist Charlie Russell dies at 76

An Alberta naturalist who lived with bears to learn that people are… Continue reading

‘Big Bang Theory’ set to end season with a highly anticipated wedding

TORONTO — “The Big Bang Theory” will finish its 11th season on… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month