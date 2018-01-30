WATCH: When it starts to fall apart: A Red Deer artist creates a metaphoric exhibit about Alberta

Robin Lambert and his trestle-top porcelain creations, showing at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery (photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Like Alberta’s oil-fed economy that grows and grows — until it falters — Robin Lambert’s porcelain structures are built on rickety foundations.

He described his ceramics exhibit, Because it Never Occurs to Us that We Cannot, at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery, as as a metaphor for consumption — or for the “contemporary cultural impulse: I cannot stop…

“I want to make, to build, to elevate. And when it starts to fall apart… we can hold it together with spit and string if necessary,” says Lambert in his artistic statement.

The Red Deer College visual arts instructor grew up in B.C. and northern Alberta. He’s both benefitted from and seen the negative effects of farming, logging, and oilfield activities.

There’s a flip side to prosperity that isn’t recognized through short-term thinking, said Lambert, referring to the unsustainability of too much development.

Some of his intricate ceramic sculptures sit atop tall wooden trestles and resemble grain elevators, or children’s forts. Others look like canoes or ships — but all have a beautifully precarious appearance.

Although Lambert’s creations — including a street of house frames — are often clad in a shining golden lustre, they often need support beams to stand.

Lambert said some of these delicately wrought porcelains fell apart in the firing process and had to be trashed. But others developed an interesting lean and became the basis of sculptures to which he later applied wooden buttresses and thread.

On one side of the exhibit is a wall of ceramic pennants that bring to mind the party atmosphere that prevails during an economic boom. Then the bust inevitably comes, said Lambert, and many Albertans have to sell their quads and sometimes their homes.

But there’s a tough, cultural resilience here — we tend to find a way through, he added — and the cycle begins anew.

Because it Never Occurs to Us That We Cannot continues until March 18. There’s an opening reception held on Friday, Feb. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter