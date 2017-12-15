Whistleblowers worry about fate of spy agency ombudsman

A decision to put the man who handles whistleblower complaints at U.S. spy agencies on administrative leave has raised worries on Capitol Hill that it’s part of a plan to hamstring the program that helps intelligence workers report waste, fraud and abuse. A top Republican said he is investigating.

Whistleblower groups were alarmed when they heard that Dan Meyer, director of the Intelligence Community Whistleblowing and Source Protection program, was put on leave late last month and escorted out of his offices.

Intelligence officials won’t say why Meyer was put on leave, but insist they support whistleblower programs. Whistleblower groups fear Meyer is being sidelined and his program is being weakened to reduce its effectiveness.

In a letter to National Intelligence Director Dan Coats, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, referred to allegations that intelligence officials are taking steps to hamper the four-year-old program.

“It will be critical for Congress to determine whether this action (involving Meyer) is part of that alleged effort,” Grassley wrote in his Nov. 29 letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press on Friday. The decision to put Meyer on leave was first reported by Foreign Policy.

Grassley said it would be “unacceptable” if Meyer was being targeted in retaliation for communicating with Congress about whistleblower issues. He called on Wayne Stone, the acting inspector general for the intelligence agencies, to make sure the contents of Meyer’s offices, which likely contain evidence in open whistleblower cases, is secured.

Grassley also requested that his staff be given by Dec. 8 all documents relating to the decision to put Meyer on administration leave. Grassley has not yet received any of the materials he requested.

Coats’ office said it could not comment on personnel matters. “We are committed to ensuring that all intelligence community personnel have the means available to report wrongdoing to a variety of authorized individuals without compromising national security or retaliation,” a statement said.

On Oct. 26, Coats and his deputy sent a letter to U.S. intelligence workers saying they were committed to making sure intelligence employees have ways to report wrongdoing without compromising national security or suffering retaliation. The whistleblower protection program is “active and strong,” the letter said.

Whistleblower groups aren’t convinced.

Stephen Kohn, executive director of the National Whistleblower Center, said Meyer was very effective and aggressively worked on behalf of whistleblowers.

He said intelligence officials cannot get rid of the program, which was established by federal law. “They just need to get rid of the person who makes the program effective,” Kohn said.

“They don’t want a whistleblower advocate in that position. He is aggressive. He is aggressively pro-whistleblower. … He has held intelligence agencies accountable. If he is removed, the program is dead. No one will trust it and they shouldn’t.”

Danielle Brian, executive director of the Project on Government Oversight, an independent watchdog group founded in 1981 that investigates corruption and misconduct, agreed.

Meyer has been a champion for whistleblowers and has attracted “enemies inside the bureaucracy,” Brian said. “This looks like a blatant attempt to get rid of him simply because he is doing his job.”

At a National Whistleblower Day celebration on Capitol Hill in July, Meyer was mistakenly introduced as someone who worked for a congressional committee.

Meyer joked that a lot of people in the executive branch “think I am a spy” for congressional committees, but then quickly explained that he really ran a whistleblower program that could be accessed by employees in all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies.

His aggressive approach was evident in his remarks.

Meyer said intelligence employees who want to blow the whistle on wrongdoing or misconduct could do so without fear of being exposed. “My promise to the community and its stakeholders is that I will be brutally blunt about the extent of that protection — where it’s strong and where there are pitfalls,” Meyer said. “That’s what I’m known for and I’ll be glad to help you if you need help.”

Previous story
Update: “We have the wrong house”
Next story
Businesses to gather to talk about crime

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Ten Thousand Villages to close in 2018

This will be the last Christmas for Red Deer’s Ten Thousand Villages.… Continue reading

Businesses to gather to talk about crime

Red Deer Downtown Business Association understands challenges

Saving lives at Calgary’s supervised consumption site

Red Deer working to choose a site

Red Deer RCMP make numerous arrests in covert stolen vehicle operation

Eight people facing 34 charges after four-day police operation last week

Don’t drive drunk or high

Reminder from SADD, Minister of Transportation and RCMP

Watch: Man plays flaming bagpipes while riding a unicycle in a ‘Star Wars’ costume

The sight of Darth Vader, riding a unicycle and playing flaming bagpipes,… Continue reading

Dying man’s wish to see new ‘Star Wars’ movie coming true

A dying man’s wish to see the new “Star Wars” movie is… Continue reading

Bountiful polygamist believed he couldn’t be prosecuted: lawyer

Winston Blackmore’s lawyer says Blackmore did not believe he could be prosecuted

Trudeaus, Mulroneys, Erdem? Canadians who could snag a royal wedding invite

Save the date. Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Harry and Meghan… Continue reading

More to be done to ensure timely justice, retiring Beverley McLachlin says

Canada’s retiring top judge says more must be done to ensure the… Continue reading

Labrador mayor who was shot in face in hunting accident has died

John Hickey accidently shot himself while checking rabbit snares

Shelter dogs could go vegan in Los Angeles

Los Angeles may soon be home to a lot more vegan dogs.… Continue reading

The coolest way to serve coffee at dinner’s end

I can put together a decent dinner party. But when it comes… Continue reading

Firefighter dies, thousands more take on California blaze

One of the thousands of firefighters battling a series of wildfires across… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month