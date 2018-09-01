Widow of slain reporter spreads his ashes at Nationals Park

WASHINGTON — The widow of a slain Maryland newspaper reporter has spread his ashes at Nationals Park.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Andrea Chamblee placed the ashes of John McNamara in a planter of begonias at the park Saturday. The planter is located where the stands meet the left-field wall.

The 56-year-old McNamara covered news and sports at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis. He was one of five staff members killed when a gunman entered the newsroom in late June.

The baseball stadium where the Washington Nationals play was a sacred place for McNamara. He had waited three decades for a big-league team to return to Washington and had rejoiced when the Nationals arrived in 2005.

Chamblee said her husband had jokingly asked in 2017 that she spread his ashes there.

