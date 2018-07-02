Wildlife scientists warn about possible trichomonosis cases in N.S., N.B.

HALIFAX — Scientists say they’ve received about 10 unconfirmed reports of a contagious disease affecting birds in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick so far this year.

Pathologist Megan Jones of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative says trichomonosis has been around for a while in other bird species, but they’ve only started seeing it in Atlantic Canadian birds — purple finches and American goldfinches, for the most part — since 2007.

The disease is caused by a microscopic parasite that infects the bird’s mouth and throat, which can make it difficult for them to breathe, eat and swallow.

Afflicted birds typically are reluctant to fly away and have moisture on the feathers around their beak and chest, with crusted food material around their beaks.

The disease is mostly transmitted through food and water, and Jones suggests people regularly clean their bird feeders.

She suggests that people who see sick or dead birds contact her organization so they can continue tracking the disease.

Previous story
European Union moves against Poland for its new court law

Just Posted

Trudeau’s Regina visit doesn’t include Indigenous protest at legislature

REGINA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government continues to “engage… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday

“It makes you feel grateful to be living here in this wonderful country”

We need to be paying attention to older immigrant children, too

When Jonathan Murillo Zapata stepped off the plane at Dulles Airport, he… Continue reading

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other as counter-tariffs begin

OTTAWA — As the country celebrates Canada Day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

WATCH: First graduating class at St. Joseph High School

A graduation ceremony was held at the Red Deer Catholic Regional school Saturday morning

Wildlife scientists warn about possible trichomonosis cases in N.S., N.B.

HALIFAX — Scientists say they’ve received about 10 unconfirmed reports of a… Continue reading

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by a 3rd woman

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was charged with a sex crime against… Continue reading

European Union moves against Poland for its new court law

BRUSSELS — The European Union opened another rule-of-law procedure Monday against Poland… Continue reading

Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity

CHICAGO — Go ahead and have that cup of coffee, maybe even… Continue reading

Kentucky GOP cuts vision, dental care for 460,000 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration is cutting dental and vision… Continue reading

Toronto police identify rapper Smoke Dawg as one of two killed in shooting

TORONTO — An up-and-coming rap artist was one of two people killed… Continue reading

PM addresses groping allegation, says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he does not remember any… Continue reading

Trudeau’s Regina visit doesn’t include Indigenous protest at legislature

REGINA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government continues to “engage… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month