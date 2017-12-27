David Blacoe photo

No end in sight for the deep freeze

Wind chill of -40 C expected tonight for Red Deer

It’s been cold in Red Deer but not record-breaking cold said Environment Canada meterorologist Dan Kulak Wednesday.

On Dec. 26 Red Deer Airport recorded a temperature of 33.5 C, far from the record in 1971 at 38.9 C.

Kulak said the cold is here to stay, at least for the next couple weeks.

Red Deerians can expect a wind chill of -40 C Wednesday overnight.

Residents experienced light snow showers Wednesday morning. Winds will gust northeast at 20 km/h this afternoon.

Kulak said most of Canada and parts of U.S. are in a cold snap coming in from the Arctic.

Sunshine is on the way Thursday with a high of -21 C and a wind chill of -39 C for Red Deer.

Kulak said the temperatures are below average which sits at -6 in the latter part of December.

Starting next week, the temperatures will be close to January average at -7.

