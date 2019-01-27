Wind warning ended for Red Deer and central Alberta

A wind warning issued by Environment Canada ended Sunday at noon for central Alberta.

The warning was in affect for City of Red Deer, parts of Ponoka County, County of Stettler, Lacombe County and Red Deer County.

Red Deerians can expect periods of snow Sunday with wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60.

Temperature will linger around -6 C Sunday afternoon with wind chill of -14 C.

Northwest wind will diminish to 20 km/hr Sunday night gusting to 40 near midnight, with a low of -11 C.



