Wind warning issued for Central Alberta

A wind warning is in effect for much of Central Alberta, including Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Innisfail, Blackfalds and Lacombe.

Environment Canada issued the warning Thursday afternoon, saying strong winds that may cause damage are expected.

Winds in excess of 90 km/h will gust out of the northwest starting early Friday. Winds are expected to ease late in the afternoon into the early evening.

There will also be periods of rain, to change to a brief period of snow throughout the day.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.



